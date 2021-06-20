Bitcoin Price Crash: Cryptocurrency Collapses 6% Chinese Crack On Blockchain Mines | City & Business | Finance





The world’s most iconic crypto has fallen by around £ 1,600, from £ 25,961 at 6:30 a.m. to £ 24,353 at 1:30 p.m. It comes as Xi Jinping’s regime escalates its crackdown on crypto.

Part of this has involved targeting “crypto mines” in the country that use computer puzzle solving to create new units of virtual currency. News of the measures sent Bitcoin to a low of nearly £ 47,000 as suspicious investors avoided the currency. Much of the energy-intensive mining process takes place in Sichuan, a province in southwest China. Chinese media reported on Friday that the 26 largest local mines had been ordered to cease operations while an investigation was underway. READ MORE: Britons of state retirement age can receive raise of up to £ 360 per month

The news will increase the pressure on Bitcoin and the crypto industry as a whole as governments around the world begin to seek to create more transparency and financial oversight. Investors may also have been concerned after a video of employees at a large mine shutting down their computer servers went viral. The drop comes just a week after Bitcoin received an unexpected boost from Tesla founder Elon Musk. His value jumped about five percent last Sunday after he tweeted that his company still had large holdings in crypto.

Responding to an article accusing him of “pumping and dumping bitcoin”, he replied: “When there is confirmation of reasonable (around 50%) use of clean energy by miners with a positive future trend, Tesla will resume authorizing bitcoin transactions. “This is incorrect. Tesla only sold 10% of the holdings to confirm that BTC could be liquidated easily without moving the market. “ His tweets were published just a month after he brought down the price of crypto by appearing to insult his green credentials again.

The bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets fell about £ 217 billion after tweeting: “Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we think it has a bright future, but it doesn’t may not be very costly to the environment. “ Before the latest crackdown, China accounted for up to 75% of global mining, according to pre-crackdown estimates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos