Trump supporters never realized they were backing a losing team





Americans are divided politically and social media is filled with cultural grievances and finger points. Looking at former President Donald Trumpone’s MAGA Nation supporters, one sees not only grievances, but also a patriotic spirit and a passion for American freedom. You would think that many are die-hard sports fans as well. There is, however, one major difference. NFL fans always know their team’s winning and losing record and can tell you how the head coach and quarterback behave on the field. As a longtime media celebrity before becoming president, Trump has developed a loyal fan base, many of whom still love his trashy speeches and end zone dances. But what about his record of victories and defeats on the world stage, where the president alone has to manage these high-flying tests of national power? Did Trump keep his promise to make America even better? Let’s move on to the game tapes.

Start with his signature campaign pledge: Who is going to pay for the wall? A week after being sworn in, the world saw Trump pleading with Mexican President Pena Nieto to help pay for the border wall. Trump threatened him with tariffs and Pena Nieto canceled a visit to Washington. But Mexico’s answer was no. The score is therefore 0-1.

In 2018, the corrupt socialist leader of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, organized a fraudulent election and Trump decided to impeach him, recognizing the President of the National Assembly Juan Guaido as president. Years later, Trump gone, Maduro is still there. The score fell to 0-2.

Then there is Iran. Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, Mike Pompeo made twelve demands, and the administration exerted maximum pressure on the Iranian economy, sanctioning oil exports, banks and other companies, in an attempt to force the Iranians to return to the negotiating table to agree to a better deal. . Iran has stepped up its nuclear enrichment and shadow militia attacks on US troops and their allies, but has never bowed to pressure from Trump. The score fell to 0-3.

On his way to Asia: Trump has crossed the globe three times in an attempt to persuade North Korean President Kim Jong Un to abandon his nuclear weapons program and missile launch systems. After the Singapore meeting, the White House claimed that Trump had secured a firm and unwavering commitment from President Kim to proceed with complete denuclearization. Trump has called off military exercises necessary to prepare US and South Korean forces to defend against a North Korean assault. But all of these concessions have produced no reduction in the North Korean threat. The score fell to 0-4.

Trumps Super Bowl was its trade war with China. Its tariffs raised prices and risked tens of billions of annual agricultural exports from the United States, as China turned to other suppliers. The upper Midwestern dairy industry came to resemble the Soviet Union in the 1950s, dumping milk to meet production quotas and living off government subsidies. Many have gone bankrupt. The deal they announced, Phase One, contained commitments from China to trade on market terms, abide by dispute settlement mechanisms, and open up to more foreign products at some point in the future.

Despite the fine words about free trade, the heart of the deal was controlled trade: a promise of government-led Chinese purchases of American goods. China has conceded nothing on its massive subsidies and other free market distortions; they should wait for phase two, to be negotiated during a second term. After the White House began to designate Beijing as the scapegoat for initially allowing the deadly virus to spread without notifying the world, in order to deflect the blame for its own catastrophic mismanagement of the pandemic, Mike Pompeo claimed that presidents Americans of the past fifty years had naively misunderstood the Chinese Communists. He was right about the previous three years. The score fell to 0-5.

Trump’s record on China’s non-trade issues lacked even a fig leaf of accomplishment. Although a special court in The Hague ruled in 2016 that China’s vast territorial claims from Northeast Asia to the South China Sea were invalid, the Trump team remained largely silent until its last months. Beijing’s takeover of political control of Hong Kong, in blatant violation of its 1984 transfer agreement with the UK, has not been subject to any significant restriction by Trump. Under his watch, China extended its regional hegemony unopposed. The score moved again: 0-6.

Russia was even less repelled by Trump, despite invading Ukraine, the first military takeover on the European continent since World War II. Call it a fault. The score after that was 0-7.

In the winning column, the NAFTA trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico has been updated and renamed. This victory changed the score to 1-7.

The Trump team also claimed, and deserves, some credit for the Abraham’s Accords, Israel’s normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, later joined by Sudan and Morocco. Yet the UAE has been the real pioneer in this process, offering normalization to persuade Israel not to annex parts of the West Bank. The deal of the century promised by Trump was supposed to solve Israel’s complex problems with the Palestinians. The American plan was dead on arrival, rejected by the Palestinians, and as the recent conflict in Gaza has shown, the situation is only getting worse. Add a win and a loss to the count. The score increased to 2-8.

So in NFL terms, even setting aside his epic pandemic failure, Trump on the world stage went 2 and 8. It’s the geopolitical equivalent of the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. In this offseason, the Jags and Jets both fired their head coaches and used first-round picks to recruit new elite quarterbacks. The MAGA nation shouldn’t be surprised that the American citizen fan base, even some who identify with Trump’s cultural attitudes, voted to change their leader and hopefully end the Americas losing streak in the world.

Military veterans within the MAGA nation could surely see that Trump, as Commander-in-Chief, showed no interest in the missions of the deployed forces of the Americas other than to call for their withdrawal from Syria, from Afghanistan, Germany and South Korea, while denigrating allies and alliances. and insult our senior military leaders.

After seeing Trump get shoved by an adult film actress for $ 130,000, is it any surprise that Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, Tehran’s Ayatollahs, Maduro, Mexican leaders and others have judged that in any test of will, would this president, despite all his great speeches, blink his eyes first? They were right. So while the folks at MAGA may appreciate Trump the celebrity with his colorful persona, they should know that American might will never be respected by other nations when it is in the hands of a novice who cannot find the way. end zone.

By the way, this sports report is not coming from the left or the right, but from someone who takes pride in his service as the political leader of national security policy in five previous Republican administrations, starting with two terms in the Reagan Pentagon. It was inspiring to work long hours alongside civilians and career military officers, including veterans and former prisoners of war, as part of a U.S. team, advancing U.S. interests in the whole world. Plus, this sports presenter is a longtime Patriots fan. Like all NFL fan bases, New England fans remain fiercely loyal to their team in good times and bad, but still care about winning.

Washington was able to wield more influence when all Americans cared about this outcome.

Lincoln Bloomfield held political positions in the State and Defense Departments, and in the White House, during the Reagan and Bush presidencies.

Image: Reuters.

