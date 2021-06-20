Turkey radicalizes extremists to attack Kurdish women

The photos show Deniz Poyraz smiling and happy. But for the Turkish far right, she was a threat, a young activist who was not a supporter of the increasingly brutal, Islamist and nationalist government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She was murdered last week by a man who appears to be close to the Turkish state. The gunman had served in Syria and liked to pose with Turkish nationalist weapons and symbols. He walked into an office of an opposition political party in Izmir and murdered Poyraz.

Women have become key targets of the Turkish extremist government in recent years. Videos increasingly show violence against women on city streets, including women beaten by men. Turkey, once a candidate for EU membership, is now accused of sending assassins to target Syrian activists in France.

Turkish pro-government media often portray women as “terrorists” although there is no evidence that they were ever armed or made “terrorist” activists. For the state and the ruling AKP party, women who fight for LGBT rights, or student activists or environmentalists are “terrorists”; men who pose with weapons and support real terrorists in Syria are celebrated as heroes in Ankara.

This confusing Orwellian situation has turned unarmed, often left-wing, activists into a threat, while men linked to ISIS are seen as relatable in far-right media.

Poyraz’s murder is similar to the murder of Hevrin Khalaf, another unarmed young woman hunted down and murdered in Syria in 2019. Khalaf was the head of the Future Party in Syria.

In many countries, a woman like Khalaf or Poyraz would be celebrated: young women fighting for the future of their community and their country. But not in Turkey, and not in the pages of pro-government and tabloid media. For the media in Turkey, which is almost all controlled by the ruling AKP party – and where media critics are jailed for tweets and criticism – Khalaf was a “terrorist” to be “neutralized”.

When the United States withdrew from part of northeastern Syria in October 2019, Turkey backed the Syrian extremists it had recruited as mercenaries to locate her SUV and kill her. She was brutally killed by men shouting jihadist slogans.

In 2013, assassins also targeted three Kurdish women in Paris. France24 said one of the women was linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey describes as a terrorist group. However, the murder of members of “terrorist groups” in European countries during extrajudicial killings is generally considered illegal, even though Turkey considers women to be “terrorists”. There was no evidence that they engaged in terror; reports called the killings an “execution style” attack.

In June 2020, a Turkish drone also targeted women in Syria, killing three. The women were qualified as civilians by Kurdistan24. “’Zehra Berkel is one of the women who died in the Turkish attacks. She is a coordinating member of the Kongra Star women’s movement, ”reads the official Twitter account of the women’s rights organization based in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava),” the report said. Once again, the extrajudicial murder of women has been carried out by order of Turkey.

It is no coincidence that these attacks target women, from Paris to Syria to Turkey. They are all part of a larger campaign against women in Turkey and in areas under Turkish occupation in Syria.

Wherever Ankara has extended its influence, women’s rights have diminished, from Idlib to Afrin to Serekaniye and Jarabulus, from Libya to Qatar. This is in part because of the ruling AKP party’s opposition to women’s rights and its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a far-right religious extremist group that has eroded women’s rights across the Middle East. .

Turkey generally targeted Kurdish women in particular. Indeed, in Syria, Kurdish women have played a key role in politics – and local councils linked to the People’s Protection Units and the PYD political party usually have female co-chairs. Likewise in Turkey, the left-wing HDP has women mayors and co-presidents. Turkey rounded them up and jailed them on “terrorism” charges, although there is no evidence of “terrorism”.

In Afrin, a region invaded by Turkey in January 2018, Turkish-backed extremist groups kidnapped dozens of women and held them in secret prisons, often subjecting them to abuse. This is similar to how ISIS has targeted women for kidnappings; Many Turkish-backed extremist groups in Syria are believed to share the ideology with ISIS.

When the United States tracked down ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, he was in hiding in Idlib, near the Turkish border. ISIS operatives transited through Turkey. Syrian Kurdish groups and human rights groups have called for an investigation into the targeted kidnapping and illegal disappearance of women in Turkey-occupied Afrin.

Ankara’s war on women extended until the withdrawal of the Istanbul Convention on Gender-Based Violence. Turkey signals to men, especially religious extremists, that they have government support to attack women.

These attacks on women are increasing and worrying those working with Turkey. For example, if Turkey seizes Kabul International Airport when the United States leaves Afghanistan, will this lead to more abuse of women or quiet support for the Taliban?

Although there are still vibrant women’s movements in Turkey that challenge the new trend, the level of violence and targeted killings across borders is a phenomenon that has increased in recent years. The war on women in Turkey is also part of a growing crackdown on civil and human rights. For example, LGBT activists have been targeted, as well as Kurds, minorities and opposition parties.

Turkey is also the world’s largest jailer of journalists. A recent report by Reports Without Borders noted Turkey’s crackdown on northern Cyprus, which it occupies.

Deniz Abidin, Kazim Denizci and Esengul Aykac, who work for the Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Bak, face six years in prison for publishing a recording of a phone call in which an Interior Ministry official asked to a man to find people willing to pay the equivalent of 1250 euros for Turkish Cypriot passports. The attorney general’s office has since charged her with bribery.

Activists concerned about Turkey’s attacks on women and journalists have also questioned why these attacks are not attracting international attention.

Deniz Poyraz’s murder has not been condemned by the Ankara authorities. A targeted terrorist attack against a political party in a NATO member country and a democracy would generally be unprecedented, reminiscent of the Charlie Hebdo attacks in France. Other democracies usually voice their concern, as they do when journalists are targeted in other countries like Egypt.

But when it comes to Turkey, there is usually silence. This is also true among some major Western media that publish articles supporting Ankara’s occupation of Afrin, without any criticism. On the one hand, the mainstream Western media tend to celebrate causes such as “Me too” and “Believe women” and even organize special editions like the “51%” which was celebrated in France24 and elsewhere.

However, when it comes to caring about the targeted Kurdish women and Turkish women, some of these slogans don’t seem to live up to their claims. It remains to be seen whether Poyraz’s murder will lead to greater recognition of attacks on journalists, opposition members, women and minorities in Turkey.