ISL vs MUL Fantasy Prediction: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Fantastic Picks for PSL-Pakistan Super League Qualifier





ISL vs MUL Qualifier Fantasy prediction: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans June 21, 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Mohammad Rizwan and Colin Munro are the players to watch in fantasy teams.

Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans in the PSL 2021 qualifier, aka Pakistan Super League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan’s first T20 competition has finally reached its commercial end.

Islamabad United have won eight of their ten league games, while Multan has won five. Both teams have star players in their ranks, and it’s going to be an entertaining game.

Kick-off report The average batting score for the first inning at this 2021 PSL site is 168 points.

Total number of games played: 16; Bat 1st won: 9; 2nd bat won: 7

Match details:

Time: – 6.30 p.m., live on Sony Six / HD, Stadium: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Probable XI for both sides: –

Islamabad United Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Akhlaq, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed.

Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

5 essential players in the team

Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Colin Munro and Hasan Ali.

NOTE: – This is a risky game due to credit issues.

ISL vs MUL Team Wicket-Keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (Price 11) will be our team’s wicket keeper. Rizwan scored 470 points in the competition with an average of 52.22, while his strike rate was 131.28. He is the tournament’s second top scorer to date.

ISL vs MUL Team Beaters

Colin Munro (Price 10) and Asif Ali (Price 8.5) will be our beaters for Islamabad United. Munro scored 241 points in the tournament with an average of 80.33, Ali scored 215 points with a strike rate of 176.22. Both are destructive T20 beaters.

Sohaib Maqsood (price 9.5) and Shan Masood (price 8.5) will be our Multan Sultans drummers. Maqsood scored 304 points in the tournament with an average of 38.00, while his hit rate was 154.31. Masood will open the heats for Multan, and he has scored two half centuries in the last three PSL games. Both are top players.

ISL vs MUL Team All-Rounders

Shadab Khan (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Islamabad United. Khan scalped seven wickets in the tournament at a saving of 7.90, while he will beat at number four.

[You can also take Faheem Ashraf instead of Shadab Khan]

ISL vs MULTeamBowlers

Imran Tahir (price 9), Shahnawaz Dhani (price 9), and Blessing Muzarabani (price 8) will be our Multan Sultans bowlers. Tahir scalped eight wickets with a saving of 6.35, while Muzarabani scalped five during the tournament. Dhani is the tournament’s largest wicket taker with 20 wickets to his name. All three are in brilliant shape.

Hasan Ali (price 9) and Muhammad Wasim (price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Islamabad United. Ali scalped 12 wickets in the tournament at a saving of 6.28, while Wasim scalped 11 wickets at 7.87. They are both tellers.

Match prediction: Islamabad United will be the favorites to win this match.

Main names for the role of captain: –

Colin Munro and Mohammad Rizwan

Main names for the role of vice-captain: –

The two captains choose + Shadab Khan and Shahnawaz Dhani

Note: For teams updated after the roster announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All of our selections are based on a thorough and astute analysis of the players participating in the match, a pitch report and a reading of other reasoning. Please incorporate a multitude of factors while creating your own squad with this article serving as a guide for the game and the players.

