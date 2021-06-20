Yoga Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi to Address Yoga Day Schedule at 6.30am tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the seventh International Yoga Day. (File photo)
Live News from International Yoga Day 2021:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on Monday morning marking the seventh International Yoga Day. This year the theme is “Yoga for Well-Being”. Elaborating on this, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Well-Being’, which focuses on the practice of Yoga for physical and mental well-being.”
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the flagship event will be a television broadcast, which will begin with the Prime Minister’s speech at 6.30 a.m. It will also include an address by Ayush State Minister Kiren Rijiju and a demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Yoga Institute, the Ayush ministry said in a statement. The live yoga demonstration, which will be broadcast on all Doordarshan channels, will be followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus, ANI news agency reported.
The Ministry of Culture should also celebrate International Yoga Day in 75 places of cultural heritage Across the country. Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel will perform yoga at Delhi’s Red Fort on June 21 at 7 a.m. while other senior officials will hold yoga camps in various monuments and forts, including Agra Fort, Shanti Stupa in Ladakh, Ellora Caves in Maharashtra and Nalanda in Bihar. In view of the pandemic, the number of session participants was limited to 20 at each site.
The idea for International Yoga Day was conceived by PM Modi, who proposed the concept on September 27, 2014, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution to adopt June 21 as International Yoga Day was presented to the UN by Indian Ambassador Ashoke Kumar Mukerji. The resolution had received the support of 177 nations, the largest number of co-sponsors for a UN resolution. Currently, countries ranging from Canada to the United States are participating in this event.
The planned International Yoga Day event at Fort Rouge, which reopened this week after the January 26 violence and pandemic lockdowns, will include a 45-minute yoga session, followed by a 30-minute cultural program. minutes, which will be performed by Sangeet Natak winners. Akademi or Zone Cultural Centers.
The event will be broadcast live on all digital platforms / pages of the Ministry of Culture for a selection of 30 sites out of a total of 75.
