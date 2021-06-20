Indonesia’s actions colored by colonial views!

Terkini.id, Jakarta – Benny Wenda recently stated on the official ULMWP website that in a series of open letters, the West Papua Council of Churches (WPCC) wrote a letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, namely Joko Widodo alias Jokowi.

This was forwarded by Benny on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, where he said the WPCC was “cursing” President Jokowi.

In addition to President Jokowi, Benny also said that the WPCC wrote an open letter to the Governor of Papua Province and the Papua National Police Chief.

The content of the open letter comes in the form of criticisms related to recent military activities as well as calls for action to achieve “lasting peace in the land of Papua.”

According to ULMWP President Benny Wenda, the WPCC, which represents the four main Christian denominations in West Papua, has increasingly spoken out against the Indonesian colonial rule, having recently called for an urgent UN inquiry. on human rights violations in the region.

The following is the full explanation from ULMWP President Benny Wenda as reported by: terkini.id by tribunnews on Sunday 20 June 2021:

In its letter to President Widodo, the WPCC argued that Indonesia’s actions in West Papua were tinged with “colonial views”, and accused the Indonesian government of successively treating Papuans like apes (“a nation that lives at the top of the trees… people of age ‘.).

The WPCC also criticized Widodo’s designation of the Free Papua Movement (OPM) as a terrorist organization, arguing that in the OPM ban Widodo assured that Papua itself “had been designated as an area. terrorist ”.

The decision to label the OPM in this way comes as military attacks forced thousands to leave the Puncak regency, adding to the suffering of thousands of Papuan refugees who also fled the districts of Nduga and Intan Jaya.

Indeed, Acting President Benny Wenda has said that the actions of the Indonesian government are more suited to the “terrorist” label.

Indonesia has also been accused of hypocrisy, with the government condemning recent human rights violations against Palestinians and Rohingya while continuing to subject Papuans to their own colonial plans.

The new crackdown on the Papuan resistance follows months of mounting tensions in the illegally occupied territory.

Following the decision to label the OPM as a terrorist, Indonesia dramatically stepped up its military operations, deploying an elite squadron of 400 soldiers, known as the “force of demons” and trained in genocide in Timor. Leste, in the district of Nduga.

Internet services to parts of West Papua have also been cut, raising fears of an impending massacre.

The escalation was prompted in part by the proposed extension of the “special autonomy” law, which is due to expire this year two decades after its first implementation.

In their letters, the WPCC criticized the special autonomy, adding its voice to a number of West Papuans who peacefully protested its re-application.

More than 750,000 Papuans who have now signed the special anti-autonomy petition are calling on Jakarta to finally uphold their right to self-determination through an independence referendum.

While expressing condolences to Indonesian soldiers who died in a naval submarine crash, the open letter also condemns Jokowi and reminds him of his broken promise to meet with pro-referendum groups, including the ULMWP.

Writing to the Papua Regional National Police Chief, the WPCC condemned the unlawful arrest of independence activist Victor Yeimo and called for his immediate release.

As Yeimo practices peaceful protests and civil disobedience, his arrest and subsequent detention demonstrates Indonesia’s intention to use the OPM terrorist designation to quell all forms of resistance, violence or otherwise. .