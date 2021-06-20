World leaders seem to think the Trump years were just a bad dream. It’s time for them to wake up





Last week’s G7 summit in Cornwall was the epitome of modern, multilateral politics. Against the backdrop of sunny beaches and clear blue skies, leaders of some of the world’s largest economies walked and talked, posing together every step of the way.

Pre-summit hopes had been exceeded. Cornwall was, after all, the first such summit in the so-called post-COVID era, and the first G7 attended by new leaders from Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union. . A more civilized and internationalist approach to the issues of the day seemed to be heralded by the inclusion of leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa.

But despite all the promises of a brighter future inherent at the top, a chilling sense of longing or, more specifically, amnesia turned out to be the dominant theme.

Maybe that’s because, to one person, the leaders on stage seemed content to claim that the past four years of contentious bickering, silly games, and embarrassing violations of protocol and convention had been a blip. A speed bump on the otherwise open road towards greater cooperation and interdependence between nations.

Indeed, nudges instead of handshakes aside, the summit could well have taken place in 2015 – before COVID wreaked havoc around the world; before Donald Trump walks everywhere on the idea of ​​unity between the Western allies with his demagoguery.

But no amount of self-righteous affection among Western rulers could bring us back to this halcyon era. We have therefore been forced to watch the G7 prove incapable of tackling reality. In the process, it became painfully obvious that the institution is not suited to its purpose.

Of course, some accomplishments were made, but they brought a fair amount of hypocrisy.

The meeting agreed to donate a billion COVID vaccines to the COVAX sharing initiative – although Canada’s own contributions will only come from the return of the vaccines it took from COVAX in the first place!

The countries brought together also pledged to support the education of 40 million girls around the world. Unfortunately, this pledge has been described as an “empty pledge”, given the host country’s own decision to reduce its overseas aid pledges – including those for girls’ education!

Although the leaders have reached an agreement on reducing carbon emissions, it is ultimately largely insufficient in the eyes of climate advocates. Activist Greta Thunberg noted with sarcasm that “G7 leaders seem to be having a good time presenting their empty climate pledges.”

But perhaps the biggest neglect of all has been on the part of world leaders who celebrated the return of an American president who is “part of the club”, to quote French President Macron.

The sad reality seems to be that Macron, German Chancellor Merkel and their internationalist colleagues – including our Prime Minister – are behaving as if the Trump years were an aberration, rather than a sign of the times. They forget that a plurality of Americans and a majority of Republicans have made it clear that they prefer to blow up their club completely.

Of course, much of this complex stems from the group’s contempt for Trump. Apart from Briton Boris Johnson, no G7 leader could support the former president. Because they found it so repulsive, they refused to recognize its legitimacy or its impact on the world order. And they refuse to imagine that the United States could well return to its form of politics.

But given the state of American public opinion, it’s not inconceivable that a more acceptable Trump henchman could be sworn in in the Oval Office in 2024.

And there is one leader who is wise to this possibility: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following their meeting, Putin took advantage of political divisions in the United States by questioning the legitimacy of the arrest of those involved in the January 6 uprising.

“People have come to the US Congress with political demands… they are called national terrorists,” Putin said.

For his part, Putin clearly understands that the same fault lines that brought Donald Trump to power are still very active. Hopefully his Western counterparts wake up to the same.

Jaime Watt is the Executive Chairman of Navigator Ltd. and a conservative strategist. He is a freelance columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @jaimewatt





