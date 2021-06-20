Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan pavilion will present the world’s 1st recorded civilization – News





The pavilion will showcase the country’s vast opportunities in tourism, trade and investment sectors.

Pakistan unveiled on Sunday its pavilion and logo for Expo 2020 Dubai to be held under the theme “The Hidden Treasure”.

The pavilion will have an attractive facade as well as an immersive tour experience to showcase Pakistan’s vast opportunities in tourism, trade and investment sectors.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting; Abdul Razak Dawood, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on trade and investment; and other senior officials attended the unveiling ceremony in Karachi.

“This is a great opportunity for Pakistan to show its immense potential to the world,” Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Abdul Razak Dawood said the pavilion will attract investors and tourists to Pakistan.

The pavilion will be divided into eight key spaces where visitors will discover the country’s best-kept hidden treasures.

Visitors will be taken on a journey through time, from the world’s first recorded civilization to virtual experiences of the breathtaking landscapes, cultural and religious diversity, rich artisan traditions and strong economic potential that the South Asian nation offers. in the world.

The pavilion will also include a Pakistani cuisine restaurant called “The Dhabba” and a souvenir shop, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship and offering a taste of sumptuous cuisine from all parts of Pakistan.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 under the theme “Connecting minds, creating the future”.

Many cultural events and business seminars will be held in the pavilion’s multipurpose rooms during the 6 months of the event.

