Afghan peace negotiator fears NATO withdrawal will leave ‘security vacuum’

ANTALYA, Turkey – The Afghan government’s top peace negotiator has expressed concern that the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan could create a “security vacuum, an increase in the level of fighting and possibly a slowdown in the pace of negotiations, “arguing that” the solution must be through negotiations, not battle. “

“The Taliban have unfortunately stepped up their activities,” believing that “this could help them at the negotiating table later,” Nikkei Abdullah Abdullah, president of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, told Nikkei Abdullah Abdullah, on the sidelines of the international diplomatic forum of the Last weekend. in the Turkish resort of Antalya. Abdullah described this thought as “a mistake”.

Abdullah’s remarks precede his visit to the White House on Friday this week with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Their trip “will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military pullout continues,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

NATO forces will leave Afghanistan by September 11, marking the end of nearly two decades of deployment after coalition forces ended Taliban rule after the September 11 attacks on states United in 2001. NATO’s deployment numbered around 10,000, including 2,500 US troops, according to a US Department of Defense article published in April – down from a total of more than 100,000 for the United States. NATO as a whole in 2011. The US Central Command announced in early June that it had completed more than 50% of the “retrograde process”.

Abdullah said some factions within the Taliban may seek to block negotiations in the hope that “there might be a military solution, which is not the case, as there is no military solution. “.

Abdullah Abdullah, President of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, talks with Nikkei on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey. (Photo by Sinan Tavsan)

NATO forces “have helped Afghanistan for 20 years in many ways, making sacrifices,” Abdullah said. “And now there is a new phase” where “the United States and [NATO] Member States will provide support in a different way, for example by helping security and military institutions and civilian installation for the development of Afghanistan, ”he said.

This year’s Antalya Diplomatic Forum, which took place between Friday and Sunday, has become a venue for Afghanistan’s neighbors, regional actors and mediators, including ministers from Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar, to discuss what will happen after NATO pulls out.

Fearful of leaving a security vacuum, the United States wants predominantly Muslim Turkey, NATO’s Second Army, to continue providing security at Hamid Karzai International Airport after NATO pulls out. The United States is also encouraging Turkey to play a role in the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban by hosting a high-level peace summit, complementing Qatari mediation efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels this month that Turkey was open to such a task. He suggested seeking help from Pakistan, which carries weight with the Taliban that can reduce the risk of a confrontation. At the same time, Erdogan said that “it is not possible to ignore the fact of the Taliban”.

Rich Outzen, a former US military officer and State Department political planner who served as a military attaché at the US embassy in Kabul, told Nikkei: “If Turkey and Pakistan agree to join hands, they can. contribute significantly to the stability of Afghanistan and can secure the airport together, as Pakistan has influence over the Taliban. “

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters last Thursday that the two leaders have agreed that Turkey will play a leading role in securing Kabul airport, and that Biden is “engaged” in certain forms of American support that Erdogan sought to secure the mission.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Reuters on June 10: “Turkey has been part of NATO forces for the past 20 years, so they are expected to withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the agreement that we signed with the United States on February 29, 2020 “,

“Otherwise, Turkey is a great Islamic country. Afghanistan has had historic relations with it. We hope to have close and good relations with them as a new Islamic government is established in the country in the future, ”the spokesperson said.

Sullivan said that “we do not believe that what the Taliban have said publicly should or will deter the efforts underway at this time to establish this security presence.”

Asked about the fate of the postponed high-level Afghanistan-Taliban talks in Istanbul, Abdullah said, “The Taliban refused to participate, but did not say no. He said the Taliban offered unreasonable terms.

Abdullah said the details should “be discussed between the Afghan government and the relevant authorities, but I personally have an absolutely favorable opinion in favor of the Turkish role at the airport.”

Turkish troops have been in Afghanistan for nearly two decades for strictly combat-free missions, such as training Afghan forces, building local infrastructure and securing airport facilities. Turkey enjoys the support of the local Uzbek and Tajik populations, who share common Turkish roots.

The US withdrawal gives Erdogan rare leverage to seek better relations with the Biden administration. Hamid Karzai International Airport is a key gateway to landlocked Afghanistan, where foreign embassies and humanitarian organizations depend on airport security to continue their operations.

Metin Gurcan, an independent Turkish security analyst who previously served as a military adviser in Afghanistan, warns that any premature military involvement without prior coordination with the Taliban could lead to clashes and jeopardize Turkish troops and Turkey’s own image in Afghanistan.

“If Idlib’s security threat level in Syria is 1 and Libya is 10, then Afghanistan is one thousand.” Gurcan warned, comparing Afghanistan to other military theaters where Turkey is engaged.