Series of love stories between India and Pakistan spark dispute on Twitter





A poster of the web series’ Dhoop ki Deewar | Twitter | @ ZEE5India

Text size: A-A +

New Delhi: Pakistani web series about cross-border romance between Indian boy and Pakistani girl found itself in the eye of a storm, with social media users in Pakistan calling it ‘unpatriotic’ and calling for a ban .

The trailer for the Dhoop Ki Deewar series was released on Wednesday and tells the story of the children of rival soldiers killed in Kashmir.

The series stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir and will be released on the Indian streaming platform Zee5 on June 25.

However, shortly after the trailer was released, the hashtag #Bandhoopkideewar started popping up in Pakistan. According to Twitter users, the series monetizes the blood of Kashmiris and undermines the “two nation theory”.

#BanDhoopKiDeewar because Kashmiri blood is not for sale. pic.twitter.com/u3wlWJbDSW

– Maria Saeed Ch (@UmeHareemLhr) June 18, 2021

We will not allow the blood of Kashmir martyrs to be wasted or the blood of Pakistani martyrs to be wasted. There are traitors in Kashmir and Pakistan who have traded their faith for money, it is a shame for them .twitter.com / evcgN39vsn

– speacher (Konumac) (@ speacher4) June 19, 2021

The creators of the web series, meanwhile, said the show was approved by the inter-agency public relations, media and public relations wing of the Pakistani military.

“When I started working on Dhoop Ki Deewar in 2019, I sent the story to Interservice PR. I asked the team for their assessment so that I remove anything objectionable in the story, writer Umera Ahmed said in a statement on Facebook. Ahmed also wrote the popular Pakistani series Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

She said the story was hers, that she wrote like a novel, but then was hired by a Pakistani company, Group M, to make a drama out of it.

Answer all misconceptions and questions raised about Umera Ahmed’s upcoming Dhoop ki Deewar! A thread. # NoBanOnDhoopKiDeewar pic.twitter.com/3jsdHgK75s

– Areeba (@sahadfanatics) June 18, 2021

The writer also said she has the right to open a debate on contentious issues.

I thank you all for supporting my principled position that it is the fundamental right of a writer to initiate debate on any matter important to her work, she said in her statement.

Also Read: Banned Pakistani Journalist Hamid Mir Apologizes, Imran Khan Wants All His Government Events In Urdu

“Anti-Pakistani, undermine the two-nation theory”

However, several social media users have harshly criticized the series, calling it “anti-Pakistani” and calling the actors and directors traitors.

Not only #BanDhoopKiDeewar but also Ban Umaira Ahmed The traitor. pic.twitter.com/gthy3nnvox

– Safia_Afaqi. (@Safia_Afaqii) June 18, 2021

Twitter users also said the web series undermines the “two nation theory” that led to the birth of Pakistan, suggesting that India and Pakistan are divided by war.

The creation of Pakistan was based on the ideology of Islam. There is no power on earth that can defeat Pakistan and Kashmir is Pakistan’s juglar vein. Pakistan is still on the side of the Kashmiris. Such dramas undermine the two-nation theory. @DifaeyPakistan #BanDhoopKiDeewar pic.twitter.com/iVtG5uBwxn

– Hafiz Usama Abubakar (@AmUsamaCh) June 18, 2021

India and Pakistan were born out of the ideology of the two nation theory. Hindus and Muslims cannot live in the same place without conflict. We need to understand this fact and condemn this series. # BanDhoopKiDeewar # 19__ pic.twitter.com/RunMFrDaqW

– Ahmed Ali Awan (@ ahmed_awan07) June 19, 2021

Also Read: Malala Yousafzai on the Cover of British Vogue and Pakistan’s First-ever Military Reality Show

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos