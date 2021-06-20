This pandemic has shown how dysfunctional our world order is

What’s the best way to fight a pandemic in an era of intense globalization? The answer, clearly, is that humanity is throwing its combined resources against its common adversary. Since no one is safe until everyone is safe, the longer it takes for the world’s population to acquire immunity against the coronavirus, the greater the risk than the protection currently enjoyed by immune populations. either broken by new variants is great.

And what would a common global response to a common threat look like? Here, too, the answer is clear: temporarily suspend restrictions on intellectual property rights, lift export controls, remove trade barriers and remove regulatory frictions on vaccine supply chains. Essential drugs and medical supplies should flow unrestricted to where they are needed. In the midst of a firefight with a common enemy, it makes no sense to demand payment from an ally in dire need of bullets.

Indeed, the approach that this column advocates for India applies to the world as a whole: increasing the supply of vaccines by ensuring that as many manufacturers as possible produce them and making the vaccine available free of charge. for everyone.

As clear and obvious as the answer is, the world is far from embracing it. After their summit in Cornwall last week, the G7 countries pledged to share an additional 870 million doses of covid vaccine, at least half by 2021, bringing their total pledge to over a billion doses . This is enough to cover barely 15% of the population of Africa and Asia, excluding China and India. It is even below the initial covax target of 2 billion doses in 2021 and 1.8 billion doses for 92 low-income economies by early 2022. Even after including the commitment of Biden administrations- Harris of 500 million doses, we are nowhere near immunizing enough people. to contain the pandemic. Invoking India to account for declining global supplies is only tenable if it were reasonable for the world to rely on a single supplier for universal immunization.

The dismal failure of the world’s governments to shape a coordinated global response indicates that we’re likely to experience a longer disruption, more variants, more waves, and so we may need vaccine updates.

It is important to ask why the world has failed. Humanity’s inability to stand united against a common viral adversary is a consequence of its currently dysfunctional politics. World order is on hold amidst competition between the West and China, even as human society has made a sharp transition from the industrial age to the information age. The institutions, mechanisms and norms of global governance are outdated. The United Nations in general and the Security Council in particular are nowhere to be found on any of the key issues of global concern. The G2, P5, G7, G20, NATOs, SCOs, Quads and Aseans of the world fail because they are exclusive and by their very nature cannot engender global cooperation. While we can argue that we can have free trade within blocs and security within regional architectures, the coronavirus exposes the reality of an absent international community.

History teaches us that trivial events can turn into catastrophic crises when the world order is weak or unraveled. Europe has experienced a century of relative peace, prosperity and progress from the defeat of the ambitious Napoleon in 1815 until the outbreak of World War I in 1914. World order, based on balancing agreements powers between European powers shaped by the Congress of Vienna, began to crumble in the 1870s and by 1914 had exceeded its usefulness. The incumbent powers refused to cede space to the newcomers, leading to a series of crises until a spark from the Balkans ignited the accumulated gunpowder. When Woodrow Wilson proposed the League of Nations after this war, he did not propose a simple adjustment. The new institution was an entirely new way of doing international politics, based on international law and peaceful conduct. The establishment of the United Nations after the disaster of World War II was also an attempt to create a global institution to deal with the realities of the 20th century. Sadly, the post-WWII configuration could not reform quickly enough to reflect 21st century realities, getting us to where we are today.

Shortly after the covid outbreak in early 2020, there was a chance to use the pandemic crisis as an opportunity to shape global cooperation that could then form the basis of a new world order. After all, as recently as 2008, world leaders came together under the G20 platform in the wake of the global financial crisis. Unfortunately, it was not to be. Xi Jinping and Donald Trump weren’t even the type to think of that kind of global statesman.

Unless the coronavirus evolves into less dangerous strains over time, there is reason to remain pessimistic about the prospects of a rapid end to the pandemic. Despite everything, we must remain hopeful that national interests will eventually converge to fight the pandemic together.

Perhaps there is an answer to Bob Dylan’s question: Yes, how many deaths will it take before he knows / that too many people are dead? “

Don’t count on it, however.

Nitin Pai is co-founder and director of The Takshashila Institution, an independent center for public policy research and education

