Cristiano Ronaldo sells his Trump Tower apartment at huge loss of $ 10million, report says





Cristiano Ronaldo first released it in 2019 for $ 9 million Getty Images, Warburg Realty

Cristiano Ronaldo is selling his Trump Tower apartment for $ 7.75 million.

The soccer star bought the 2,500 square foot pitch for $ 18.5 million in 2015.

Trump-branded Manhattan properties have lost more than 20% of their value since 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo is about to sell his Trump Tower apartment at a loss, according to The Sun.

The soccer star paid $ 18.5 million for the 2,500 square foot pitch in 2015, Insider previously reported.

Ronaldo then put the luxury property on the market in 2019 for $ 9 million after fans signed a petition urging him to distance himself from former President Donald Trump, Vanity Fair said.

However, due to the pandemic and the lack of offers, it has lowered the price even further.

Ronaldo cut the price by more than half of his purchase price, listing it at $ 7.75 million in May 2021, Vanity Fair reported.

As Insider previously reported, Ronaldo’s property was designed by Juan Pablo Molyneux, well known for his “maximalism” style.

The 2,500 square foot land was owned by Alessandro Proto, a business partner of Donald Trump. Warburg Realty

It has three bedrooms and a 360-degree view of Central Park in New York City.

The football star’s inability to sell the luxury apartment has less to do with its interior design than with the Trump-branded radioactivity since his tumultuous one-term president.

According to Curbed’s January 2021 analysis of a report by real estate data firm UrbanDigs, Trump-branded Manhattan properties have lost more than 20% of their value since Trump took office.

By comparison, the overall drop in price per square foot in Manhattan over the same period was only 9%, Insider’s Juliana Kaplan reported.

