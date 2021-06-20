IWO Bartim hopes that President Joko Widodo, through the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the Chief of the National Police, will take immediate action against those responsible for killing journalists

BARITARAYAPOST.COM (Barito Timur) – It happened again, the violence suffered by a journalist in the exercise of his profession and clinging to the fourth pillar of democracy made him a victim until he found himself covered in blood from two lodged bullets in his body of an unknown (OTK) by bullet.

The case of the murder of Marsal Salem Harahap as editor of LasserNewsToday who was shot and killed covered in blood on Saturday June 19, 2021 before being rushed to hospital is violence that also brings the deepest sorrow to all journalists while undergoing a noble profession and protected by invitations in the law of the land, namely, the Republic of Indonesia (RI).

In response to this, the President of the Online Journalists Association (IWO) of the East Barito (Bartim) District of Central Kalimantan Province, Elsa Susanti SH, through the head of the daily, Yovan C. Piay , expressed its condolences for the death of a professional colleague in North Sumatra (North Sumatra) and deeply regrets the incident if there is no immediate action on the part of the authorities.

“The profession of journalist is very noble and has an important role as the fourth pillar of democracy and is clearly protected by the Press Law No. 40 of 1999 which guarantees the protection of the press,” Yovan told the media team at his residence. , Sunday (06/20/2021). .

According to the head of the daily IWO, the violence against the press should not last too long, but should be immediately followed by the shooting of a journalist in North Sumatra which caused the death to have an impact on the force of the pillars of democracy, which also plays an important role in a country.

“Our confidence in the police is starting to wane while exercising a profession protected by the press freedom law, which is still threatened by the victims of violence against journalists in North Sumatra. . Thus, one of the pillars of democracy in this country that is not controlled and should be prompt action of the authorities can immediately reveal this case, ”he said.

The man who works as a journalist in one of the online media also explains that the press is a social institution and a vehicle of mass communication that carries out journalistic activities and includes: searching, obtaining, possessing, storage, processing and transmission of information in the form of writings, sounds, images, e-mails, sounds and images, as well as data and graphics as well as in other forms using print, electronic media and all types of channels available.

“Generally speaking, the role and function of the press is to disseminate information, educate, entertain and control the social. We know that there is the Trias politica as the 3 pillars of democracy (legislative, judicial, executive), then the “press” as the fourth pillar, and its existence is indeed not in the governmental structure, but its contribution and influence in the dynamics of the life of the nation and the state is very important, ”explained Yovan.

Judging from the North Sumatran case in reports from fellow press, that the murder of journalists was a major crime experienced by LasserNewsToday editor-in-chief Mara Salem Harahap, who was previously known for her frequent reporting on the gambling and drug trafficking. in the region of Pematang Siantar, province of North Sumatra.

“I agree with our colleague, the Chairman of the Forum of Journalists of the North Sumatran Police (FPW), Zulkifri, who hopes for a quick response from the President of the Republic of Indonesia on this matter,” Yovan said. .

He continued, indeed this incident must be dealt with by President Jokowi, threats and intimidation against journalists in North Sumatra have eroded democracy, previous cases in one month, 3 journalists were victims, 2 of between them were set on fire by journalists’ houses. and bombs were thrown. And the latter was lived by Mara Salem Harahap until his death because he was shot by OTK with indications that these three journalists had covered gambling and drugs in the region, he continued.





“We too feel and have experienced this profession. And we understand that the press is also often politicized by authorities and owners of capital and there are also those who are not happy with the news we write, so in the case of North Sumatra it is possible that only the President can deal with it through the Commander-in-Chief. TNI and the Chief of the National Police, because according to fellow journalists there, they often complain to the terror commission of the perpetrators of violence against journalists but to no profit, ”said Yovan.

If the press is present to refute democracy as the fourth pillar, why is its action threatened? As the fourth pillar of democracy, the role of the press in the state is very important and necessary in the government as well as in society in general, which helps to maintain the state of the nation, as has President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo said some time ago during his participation in HPN in February 2020 in South Kalimantan. “The press plays a major role in encouraging public participation and in keeping the condition of the nation in a favorable state.”

“I hope that the president, of whom we are proud, will address the case against the press, as well as the role of the head of the national police force who recently ordered the ranks to eradicate the mistreatment, as well as the support of the TNI, which is also a pillar of the state in maintaining the integrity of the nation and the state, ”Yovan hopes.

Regarding the case that happened to journalists in North Sumatra, several heads of institutions and organizations in all parts of Indonesia condemned and strongly condemned the perpetrators of the killings of journalists until the Council of the press takes position and submits Press Council statement Number: 02 / P-DP / VI / 2021 regarding the death of leader LasserNewsToday Editor, Mara Salem Harahap is sad news that has returned to color the life of the Indonesian press.

Referring to the statement by the head of the Simalungun Police Criminal Investigation Unit AKP Rahmat Ariwibowo to the press, locals found the body of Mara Salem Harahap in a private vehicle not far from his residence in Karang Anyer. , Regency of Simalungun, North Sumatra.

In response, the Press Council conveyed its condolences on the death of Mara Salem Harahap.

It was explained in the Press Council statement that Brother Mara Salem Harahap died with traces of violence. Two gunshot wounds were found on his body. The violence, let alone the loss of life, clearly cannot be justified for any reason, especially if the violence is related to someone’s work as a journalist, which is why the Press Council condemns violence linked to the murder of Mara Salem Harahap.

Not only that, the Press Council urges the police to immediately investigate this matter seriously and thoroughly. The perpetrator and the motive for the murder must be disclosed. Mara Salem Harahap’s sense of justice must also be preserved.

Therefore, the Press Council also urges the entire North Sumatran press community to pay attention to the issue of the murder of Mara Salem Harahap and proportionately assist the police in finding evidence and revealing the facts.

The Press Council also mentions to all parties who feel aggrieved by the press to: take the procedure for settling press disputes as regulated in the press law no. 40 1999 and the regulations of the Press Council.

“No less important, the Press Council urges all elements of the rational press to always give priority to personal safety and to respect the Journalistic Code of Ethics in the performance of their professional duties as journalists,” said explained the President of the Press Council, Mohammad NUH in his letter. , signed and affixed with the official seal of the Council. (YCP / Red).