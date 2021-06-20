Politics
Marriage certificate of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds
The dossier of Boris Johnsonthe marriage of Carrie Symonds was released today.
A copy of the historic marriage certificate has been made available at the Westminster Registry Office and lists Mr Johnson’s occupation as “Prime Minister of the United Kingdom”.
The prime minister’s full name is Alexander Borisde Pfeffel Johnson. The Tory leader has started using his middle name as a public name at school, but his close friends and family call him Alexander or Al.
His wife Carrie, who is to be known as Ms Johnson, mentions her work as director of communications. The certificate obtained by The Sun Sunday shows that her full name is Caroline Louise Bevan Symonds.
The file gives the couple’s address at 11-12 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s official apartment, where they live with their one-year-old son Wilfred, who was born last spring.
The priest was Father Daniel Humphreys, who baptized Wilfred last year, as the certificate also shows. And the witnesses were close friends of Ms Johnson – Janna Lawrence and Catherine Humphrey.
Mr Johnson, 57, married Miss Symonds, 33, at Westminster Catholic Cathedral on May 29 and was followed by a celebration in the rose garden at number 10 Downing Street.
The Conservative leader is the first prime minister to marry in power in 199 years. He follows in the footsteps of Lord Liverpool, who married Mary Chester in 1822 and served as prime minister for 15 years.
Mr Johnson’s wedding before the restrictions were lifted on June 21 has raised concerns that big weddings will not take place this summer. Ultimately, the lockdown was extended until July 19, but the 30-guest limit for weddings was lifted – although regulations ban dancing and require masks.
As a twice divorced man, the Prime Minister could still marry Miss Symonds in the Catholic Cathedral because her previous non-Catholic marriages were not considered valid.
The couple secretly married before celebrating with a small group of family and friends. Cabinet ministers and Tory MPs who are friends of Mr Johnson are said to be unhappy they were left out.
Ms Johnson rented her 2,870 wedding dress by designer Christos Costarellos for just 45 from MyWardrobeHQ for the day and said after the ceremony that she was “very, very happy”.
Mr Johnson would have chosenhis closest brother Leo – co-host of the Radio 4 Future Proofing series – to stand by his side as a witness and give him moral support on his big day.
Johnson siblings Jo, Julia and Rachel were also present at the small wedding, the Prime Minister’s third.
Video: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds tied the knot in secret ceremony (Manchester Evening News)
Click to enlarge
FOLLOWING
The mothers of the bride and groom both joined the festival-themed summer party in the Downing Street Garden, but Carrie’s father Matthew Symonds was not in attendance. It is not known if he was invited by the couple.
None of Mr Johnson’s four adult children from his second marriage to QC Marina Wheeler are believed to have been there to watch their father remarry.
Ms Johnson’s allies said the marriage marked a victory over Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser, and his entourage. The two sides clashed during their shared time in Downing Street and have been engaged in an information war since Mr Cumming’s sacking in November.
The former No.10 aide told MPs that week Ms Johnson had taken allegedly ‘completely unethical and clearly illegal’ steps to put her friends into No 10 jobs and seek to kick him out .
How did the twice married PM get married in a Catholic church?
Questions have been raised about how twice divorced Boris Johnson was able to remarry in a Catholic church.
Mr Johnson was baptized a Catholic but was confirmed as an Anglican as a teenager while in Eton. His wife Carrie Symonds is a practicing Catholic.
The Diocese of Westminster has confirmed that as a person baptized in the faith, Mr Johnson’s previous marriages were not considered valid as they were not Catholic ceremonies.
This therefore meant that the Prime Minister could get married for the “first” time in a Roman Catholic church.
Despite explanations of how their marriage could have gone according to Vatican doctrine, the subject was hotly discussed yesterday by worshipers at Westminster Cathedral.
Some questioned whether Mr Johnson had to convert before the nuptials, while one even referred to the troubled love life of Henry VIII as a potential precursor.
But last night, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Westminster confirmed: “As far as divorced persons are concerned, a baptized Catholic who has entered into a marriage recognized in civil law but without respecting the requirements of Catholic canon law is not recognized as validly married in the eyes of the Catholic Church. ‘
Austen Ivereigh, a Roman Catholic author, commentator and biographer of Pope Francis, said on Twitter: “Many will ask how it is that the Catholic Church, famous for its vigorous commitment to the permanence of marriage, should attend the wedding of a two-time divorced PM who is publicly known to be otherwise? What kind of message does that send?
“But Catholics have a right to the sacraments and if they fulfill the requirements of the law and comply with it properly, no one can prevent them from exercising these rights.”
Mr Johnson was married to his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen for six years and to his second wife Marina Wheeler for 27 years.
A Westminster Cathedral spokesperson added: “The bride and groom are both parishioners of Westminster Cathedral parish and baptized Catholics.
“All the necessary measures have been taken, both in civil law and in civil law, and all the formalities have been completed before the marriage. We wish them all the best.
Couples will be able to get married OUTSIDE for the first time from next month as part of a major rule change in England and Wales
Couples will be able to get married outdoors for the first time starting next month as part of a major rule change unveiled today.
The government says that from July 1, outdoor marriage and civil partnership ceremonies will be legal in England and Wales.
The change initially only applies to weddings arranged by clerks, but officials have reported that further changes for the church and other religious ceremonies could follow next year.
The move was touted as good news for a marriage industry hit hard by the foreclosure.
Although the rule limiting weddings to no more than 30 people will be dropped from tomorrow, restrictions on singing and dancing remain.
Signing of the register in marriages and civil partnerships is currently required to take place in approved permanent structures in premises authorized to hold such ceremonies, such as hotels.
But from July 1, couples will be able to have the entire ceremony outdoors at approved venues.
This change is designed to give couples more options and will have a public health benefit, as the spread of Covid is drastically reduced outdoors.
Last night Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland said: “A couple’s wedding day is one of the most special times in their lives and this change will allow them to celebrate it however they want.
At the same time, this step will support the wedding industry by offering more choice and helping venues meet the demand for larger ceremonies.
The government made a commitment in 2019 to legalize outdoor ceremonies.
A Law Commission report later this year will present options for other reforms that will be considered by ministers.
