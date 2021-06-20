Erdoan uses emerging European political parties to influence – analyst





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan vying for influence by supporting political parties in Europe has mostly gone unnoticed, but it will soon be too late, says journalist Giulio Meotti wrote for Israel National News on Saturday. Erdoan, accompanied by his Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlt avuolu, met Mustafa Karaday, the president of the Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), on June 5, the Directorate of Communications ad in a report. The MRF is an important party in Bulgaria, said Meotti, who won 20 percent of the Bulgarian vote in the European elections and 10 percent in the national elections. Nyans, a new party created in 2019 in Sweden, is suspected of having links with known Islamists in the country and its founder, Turkish-Swedish politician Mikail Yksel, is accused of links to the Gray Wolves, added. Meotti. The party wants to criminalize Islamophobia. Gray Wolves is the youth movement of Erdoan’s ally in parliament, the Far Right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and has been accused of being involved in various political murders of left-wing intellectuals and activists. in the 1970s and 1980s. Several European countries decided to include the group in terrorist lists. While Nyans will run for the first time in the 2022 Swedish election, the openly pro-Erdoan Denk Dutch party has already won three seats in parliament in the March election, Meotti said. The party was created in Rotterdam, where Muslims make up 20% of the electorate, and openly propagates Erdoan’s ideas, according to Dutch journalist Kleis Jager Told Frances Le Figaro in 2019. Denk is almost exclusively interested in issues related to the Turkish community and intervenes very little outside of these issues, Meotti said. Politicians linked to Erdoan have been appointed by the new Union of Muslim Democrats of France (UDMF) to run in regional elections at the end of June, the journalist added. The party has also fielded pro-Erdoan candidates in the European elections, and its slogan is Unite Against Islamophobia. Europe these days was busy chatting with Erdogan at the NATO summit, Meotti concluded. Rather, he must wake up and fight this Turkish attempt to infiltrate through his democracies.







