Jake Sullivan Says Administration Will Not Take Immediate Action Against China Until “International Consensus” | Washington Examiner

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration was seeking answers from China on the origins of COVID-19 with the international community.
Sullivan said the United States was working on two avenues to uncover the origins of the coronavirus, including an intelligence community assessment for which Biden gave a 90-day deadline and an international investigation by the World Health Organization.
“We’re not going to issue threats or ultimatums at this point,” Sullivan said Sunday on CNN. State of the Union. “What we’re going to do is continue to garner support from the international community, and if it turns out that China is refusing to live up to its international obligations, we will have to think about our responses at this point, and we will. will do in concert with allies and partners.
BIDEN AND G-7 LEADERS CONCLUDE SUMMIT WITH MANY PROMISES ON VACCINES, CHINA AND CLIMATE CHANGE
Sullivan reiterated that the administration “will not just accept that China says no” by refusing to answer questions about how the virus came about, but stressed the importance of working with other nations to fight Beijing .
“In order to build the kind of international consensus around this issue that will be necessary to put further pressure on China, it requires diplomatic efforts,” he said. “This is a tremendous amount of work that the President has done in an important way in the G-7, obtaining for the first time something that the last administration could not achieve, namely the democratic world speaking with one voice on this issue. “
Earlier this month, Biden and other world leaders who attended the G-7 summit pledged to call an investigation on the origins of COVID-19 in China.
Sullivan said last Thursday that the United States was determined to get the president to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone or in person, although no firm promises were made as to whether the two would discuss. of the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.
During press conferencein Geneva following a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin Biden did not respond directly media questions about whether he would pressure Xi on Chinese blocks on the original surveys.
Original location: Jake Sullivan Says Administration Will Not Take Immediate Action Against China Until “International Consensus”
