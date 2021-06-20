Donald Trump roasted in MeidasTouch’s Father’s Day video starring his father: “Fred’s failure”





The progressive MeidasTouch Super PAC featured former President Donald Trump’s father Fred Trump and their family business, accusing young Trump of squandering the Trump Organization’s fortune.

The fiercely anti-Trump political group MeidasTouch released its latest scathing attack on the former president, his family members and the Trump Organization on Sunday, Father’s Day. As part of his ongoing efforts to ensure Trump “never comes near the White House again,” the “Fred Fail” ad describes Donald as “fraudulent” and claims he cheated and lied through several failed business ventures, including Trump University and Trump Steaks. The ad shows Fred quoting Shakespeare and appearing to foresee his son’s future business failures.

“On this Father’s Day, let’s remember that #FredsFailure has become America’s failure. And we’ve all paid the price. Retweet this far. Send it to all your friends. Let’s make it happen. never come near the White House again, “a MeidasTouch tweet read about the video.

On this Father’s Day, let’s remember that #FredsFailure has become America’s failure. And we have all paid the price. Retweet that far. Text it to all your friends. Let’s make sure he never comes near the White House again.pic.twitter.com/4LENWXbwl7

– MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 20, 2021

“Donald inherited millions from his father. And lost them. He inherited a booming economy. And destroyed it. Fred’s failure became America’s failure,” said the announcement published on Sunday.

The former president also had politics in mind this Father’s Day weekend, releasing a statement on Sunday that lambasted some of his favorite critics: “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the radical left, the RINOs and other losers around the world. Hopefully everyone will come together in the end, “Trump’s statement on Save American PAC reads.

MeidasTouch’s hashtag “#FredsFailure” and social media campaign seek to attract funds for ActBlue and other grassroots, liberal-leaning initiatives.

Parts of the video show Fred, who founded the Trump Organization in the 1920s in New York City. Donald would later take over the business and hand over the leadership roles to his own sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

“What’s the secret to your success? The late Fred Trump, who died in 1999, can be heard speaking during a 1980s business speech. “Nine out of ten people don’t like what they do. They go from job to job and eventually become nothing.”

The ad goes on to list several of the former president’s failed business ventures over the decades. Trump Steaks, three Trump casinos in Atlantic City and Trump University have all been labeled “fraudulent.” The roast of Trump and his family continued, citing the New York attorney general forcing Trump to pay $ 2 million in 2019 for abusing funds from his own charity.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump as well as MeidasTouch on Sunday afternoon.

Donald Trump with his first wife Ivana and father Fred Trump (right) at ringside at Tyson vs. Holmes in Atlantic City, New Jersey on January 22, 1988. JEFFREY ASHER / Staff / Getty Images







