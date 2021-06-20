Politics
PDI-P Sumenep nominates Puan as presidential candidate
Sumenep (beritajatim.com) – PDI-P DPC Sumenep has confirmed that he will nominate Puan Maharani as presidential candidate in the 2024 general election. Puan, who is currently speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, is considered to have jurisdiction to replace Joko Widodo to lead Indonesia.
“Mbak Puan is a great woman for a better future for Indonesia. Ms. Puan’s experience in the legislature and the executive is the capital as well as proof to lead Indonesia in the future. We will convey this proposal to the DPP through the DPD PDI-P of East Java, “said Sunday (6/20/2021).
In addition to her current post as Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Puan has also served as Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture. Besides her experience in the legislature and the executive, Puan is also the president of the PDI-P DPP which often changes to consolidate all the party’s strengths so that she becomes the winner of the general elections of 2019.
“It is no small task for a politician to be able to access the post of president of the DPR RI among the male hegemons. And Mbak Puan was able to cross the borders of male domination who had served as president. That kind of figure is what Indonesia needs in the future, ”said Fauzi, who is also the regent of Sumenep.
He revealed that the proposal to promote Puan as a presidential candidate for the next term will also be submitted at the East Java PDI-P Regional Working Meeting (Rakerda) on Monday (06/21/2021) . (tem / kun)
