Nitish will likely meet PM today; speculation rises on JD (U) ‘s share in the Union cabinet





Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chairman JP Nadda and others in New Delhi on Monday, party officials said on Sunday. The visit is significant as it takes place amid growing speculation about the enlargement of the Union Cabinet and the long-awaited representation of JD (U) within it. However, other key issues such as Bihar’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and flooding are also expected to be addressed in the talks. Kumar last met the prime minister in February this year, when he supported farm laws, portraying them in the interest of farmers in the face of protests from farmer organizations. This will be Kumar’s second meeting with the prime minister since taking office last year, as he has mostly remained state-confined due to the second wave of the pandemic. JD-U chairman RCP Sinha has previously said the party should achieve respectable representation in the Union cabinet and the party should be consulted in this regard. The JD (U) is part of the NDA and allies should be respected in a coalition, he said just days ago. The JD (U) has 16 members of Lok Sabha. In 2019, the party decided at the last moment not to have a symbolic participation in the Union cabinet with a single minister. Kumar had then categorically declared that his party was part of the NDA, although it would have been preferable if all the allies had obtained proportional representation in the Cabinet. The BJP had only offered one place to JD (U), while the latter wanted more. It remains to be seen how many JD-U could get this time around, given the rising expectations within the party and the BJP who are unable to upset their crucial ally at this point. The LJP factor is also likely to play a role. The virtual split from the LJP, according to sources, could also feature in the discussion. With both LJP factions also claiming the ministerial post caused by the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, Kumars’ preference might not go to Chirag, who openly criticized him. The JD (U) is still angry with Chirag for reducing him to third position by fielding candidates against the party. It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister that he wants in the Union cabinet. Due to the bitter struggle within the LJP, JD (U) could get a better share as the BJP would like the matter within the LJP to be settled before inducting anyone from the party, a senior leader of the party said. left. The JD (U), on the other hand, focused on accelerating the vaccination campaign, which is expected to pick up from Monday. On Sunday, RCP Party Chairman Singh spoke to workers virtually and asked them to visit every household to clear up misconceptions, if any, and encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid. Meanwhile, during his visit to New Delhi on Monday, the CM will also inaugurate the new Bihar Sadan located in Dwarka. .

