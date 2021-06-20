Mahfud MD backs president’s two-term tenure to limit power





Merdeka.com – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD did not agree to extend the presidential term. Mahfud MD supports the permanent presidential term for a maximum of two terms. “But personally, I’m pretty much okay like now, a maximum of two periods. Part of the existence of a constitution is to limit the power of both scope and time,” Mahfud MD said via his Twitter account @mohmahfudmd, Sunday (20/6). Previously, the question of the speech on the extension of the presidential term was once again hot. A number of volunteers gave their support to the couple Joko Widodo-Jokowi.Prabowo Subianto. In a survey released by SMRC, it shows that the majority of people reject the amended presidential mandate. No less than 74% asked for a fixed presidential term of two terms. Only 13 percent agreed that the presidential term has been extended. Meanwhile, the Palace raised the issue of a three-term mandate. President Joko Widodo, through his spokesman Fadjroel Rachman, refused to extend the presidential term. Fadjroel declared, President Jokowi respect the 1945 Constitution. “Recalling once again, President Joko Widodo supports the constitution of the Constitution of 1945 and is faithful to the Reform of 1998. In accordance with article 7 of the 1st Amendment of the Constitution of 1945,” the president and the vice president hold office for a term of five years, and thereafter may be re-elected to the same office. , only for a term, “” Fadjroel told merdeka.com on Saturday (6/19). Fadjroel said President Jokowi’s assertion to reject the three-term presidential speech was transmitted on February 12, 2019. There were three things Jokowi said regarding the three-term presidential term. “Some say that the president was elected for 3 periods, there are 3 (reasons) in my opinion. One wants to slap me, the second wants to look for my face, even if I already have a face, the third wants to dive. That’s all, “said Fadjroel, imitating Jokowi. The second, March 15, 2021. Fadjroel said Jokowi does not intend to become president for three terms. Jokowi doesn’t want any more noise. “I have no intention, no interest in becoming president for 3 terms. The constitution imposes 2 terms, that’s what we must protect together. Don’t make any new noise, we are now focusing on managing the pandemic “said Fadjroel. “The president’s attitude on the above two occasions should be in the grip of all parties,” he concluded. [gil]







