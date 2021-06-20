Republicans prey on the powerlessness of those whose job it is to defend democracy





Republicans in several states, including Georgia and Arkansas, are attacking a key line of defense against former President Donald Trump’s baseless attacks on the 2020 election by targeting local election officials. Their efforts resulted from new election laws that allowed the GOP to wrest electoral power from these authorities and give state Republicans greater control over the voting process. Democrats argue that if such changes in election monitoring had existed in the post-election period, they would have exacerbated attempts by Trump and his allies to undermine the 2020 election results, according to the New York Times.

Take what is happening in Georgia, where Republicans wasted no time rolling out a recent election law to silence opposing voices at the local level. Members of at least 10 county election councils have been removed from office, had their posts eliminated or are subject to expulsion by local ordinances or new laws passed by the state legislature, reports The Times .

At least half of the victims in Georgia are Democrats of color. Among them, the Times notes, is Helen Butler, a leading campaigner for voting rights and election administration who, in addition to leading the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples Agenda, is a member of the Morgan County Electoral Board. , a Republican stronghold east of Atlanta. . Speaking of the recent maneuvers, Butler told The Times, I think this is all part of the ploy to take over local election commissions that the state legislature has put in place.

Meanwhile, under an Arkansas statute, a state council of election commissioners made up almost entirely of Republicans now has the power to investigate and take corrective action on a range of election proceedings, from l ‘voter registration for certification of elections in all counties, weakening the power of local authorities to oversee basic elements of the voting process. Representative Mark Lowery, author of the measure, told The Times he believes Trump won the election.

Senior state officials who fought Trump’s conspiratorial efforts are also at risk of losing power. In Arizona, Republicans recently targeted Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state who last year became a leading advocate for the Arizona election results. They did so by proposing a bill that would essentially strip her of her authority over election prosecutions and then expire when she leaves office, reports The Times.

Like Hobbs, who has championed the will of voters in election trials challenging the results of his states, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has also seen his power dwindle since resisting Trump’s attacks on him. last year. The Republican official was recently removed from his post as chairman of the state electoral council, stripping part of his authority from his office.

The changes at the county and municipal level are among the immediate effects of restrictive voting measures the GOP has and continues to introduce in legislatures across the country. Democrats fear that proponents of Trump conspiracy theories will soon have much greater control over the levers of the U.S. electoral system, the Times reports.

