Ganjar’s friends believe Ganjar Pranowo is right to continue Jokowi’s leadership

JAKARTA – Do not be outdone in front of a group of people who declare themselves favorable to certain figures, fans of the Governor of Central Java – Do not be outdone in front of a group of people who declare themselves favorable to certain figures, fans of the Governor of Central Java Pranowo Reward also expressed support for the appearance of their idols as presidential candidates (candidates) in Indonesia Election 2024 “Support and accompany Ganjar Pranowo to run for the presidential election of 2024-2029. Committed to working closely together to advance Ganjar Pranowo to the presidential election of 2024-2029,” the President General said on Sunday Friends of Ganjar Leni Handayani in the statement on Sunday. (20/6/2021). Read also: Megawati King Maker of the 2024 presidential election, will you choose Ms. or Ganjar? Leni explained the reason for the formation of the Sahabat Ganjar volunteer group because the former DPR member is the right figure to take over the national leadership from Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “One of them is because Mr. Ganjar is working for the people. In fact, he has the principle of my lord, my people, the governor is just a term,” Leni said. Ganjar’s friends also conducted a survey within two weeks at the end of May 2021. As a result, up to 63% chose Ganjar Pranowo as their future president. While 24% voted for Ridwan Kamil and 13% for Sandiaga Uno. The survey was conducted in several major cities, namely Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Balikpapan and Bali with a total of 2000 respondents, aged between 18 and 40 years old. The sampling error that occurs is 2.7%. The results of the survey conducted by Sahabat Ganjar were conducted over a two-week period at the end of May 2021. The research was conducted in a hybrid fashion, combining offline and online methods, ”he said. Read also : Ganjar asks patients to isolate COVID-19 in public education vlog Additionally, Leni continued, Ganjar is a leader who actively uses social media to communicate with the public. In fact, via #lapakganjar on his personal Instagram account @ganjar_pranowo, Ganjar often promotes micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The use of social media, Leni said, has allowed Ganjar to continue working to help the community amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “Pak Ganjar is using digital or social media not only for his people, especially MSMEs, so that the economy will continue to function even though the pandemic is still ongoing and it is getting closer to the Millennials”, a- he declared. (muh)

