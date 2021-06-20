Biden administrator showing ’empty rhetoric’ on China as questions remain over origins of COVID-19: Ratcliffe





Former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe blasted the Biden administration for its “empty rhetoric” in a new report on China that does not mention any questions about the origins of COVID-19. President Biden has been criticized for his handling of affairs with China, with some accusing him of being afraid of being too harsh on a country that is arguably the Americas’ greatest economic threat, if not the greatest threat to the United States. security of the country. “For example, Joe Biden presented a 200-page strategic plan on COVID-19 and there is not a single word about the origins of COVID-19,” Ratcliffe told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures”. DELTA VARIANT CASES INCREASE IN THE UNITED STATES, WITH MIDWEST POSTING A HIGHER RATE THAN THE NATIONAL AVERAGE “Maybe it’s because they all had interactions with China, trade relations with China or their families, but, again, that was empty rhetoric,” said Ratcliffe, who said. then claimed that China was responsible for every American who died from COVID-19. Since taking office, Biden has dodged questions about China, even though he touts an old relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. CHINA WILL BE SUBJECT TO INTERNATIONAL ISOLATION IF NO COOPERATION ON THE ORIGIN OF CORONAVIRUS PROBE: JAKE SULLIVAN Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden if he would pressure China after the presidents’ summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Biden has frequently referred to his long-standing relationship with Xi dating back to the Obama administration. Biden retaliated by saying, “We know each other well, we weren’t old friends.” SEN. RAND PAUL: IN ALL LIKELY COVID ESCAPED FROM A WUHAN LABORATORY However, Biden has yet to take a firm stand with China, a nation demanding answers on the origins of COVID-19. The dominant theory at the start of the pandemic was that the virus was spread from a bat to a human in a Chinese wet market in Wuhan, but some have indicated that a laboratory in Wuhan could have been involved in virology and experimenting. viruses. The theory was initially rejected, but gained traction last month after the Wall Street Journal published an article on a U.S. intelligence report that found three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had requested treatment. hospital for an unidentified illness in November 2019, when researchers say the virus was spreading in the city of 11 million people. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP China scoffed at the theory, urging US officials “to respect the facts and science, refrain from politicizing the issue and focus on international cooperation in combating the pandemic.” Thomas Barrabi of Fox News contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos