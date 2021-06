Royal yacht news: Boris Johnson fights Rishi Sunak for funding for the Brexit ship | United Kingdom | New

Plans for the national flagship, which will cost £ 200million, were announced in May. It is hoped that the ship will boost UK trade in the post-Brexit era.

The last royal yacht, named Britannia, retired in 1997 and is currently in Edinburgh. Construction of the ship, which will be part of the Royal Navy, could start as early as next year. However, according to the Times, there is a battle in Whitehall over which government department will pay. The Cabinet Office, the Department of International Trade and the Ministry of Defense are all involved in the project.

However, all three are reluctant to shell out the £ 200million from their own budgets. Speaking to The Times, a government insider said: “There is a huge row about the Royal Yacht and who is going to fund it. “The seeds are sown for an almighty whole between Boris [Johnson] and Rishi [Sunak] on expenses. Another added: “The Royal Yacht is a complete and utter spectacle. READ MORE: “What is this! »- American influencer Tiktok horrified by Weston-super-Mare beach

It has been reported that the new yacht may be named after the late Duke of Edinburgh. However, there is reportedly skepticism about the project within the Royal Family, with an insider telling The Times: “This is not something we asked for.” Announcing the ship in May, Mr Johnson said it would show “the UK’s burgeoning status as a great independent maritime trading nation”. He added: “Every aspect of the ship, from its construction to the businesses it presents on board, will represent and promote the best of the British – a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage.”

However, Labor demanded to see evidence that it would boost prosperity across the country. Bridget Phillipson, shadow chief secretary of the treasury, urged the government to “focus on value for money at every step”. She added: “Right now our country is facing huge challenges and there is no indication that the government has a plan for recovery.

“We want public money to be used for targeted investments in a green economic recovery, resources for our NHS and to help families succeed.” The Royal Yacht Britannia was launched by the Queen in 1953 from a shipyard in Clydebank. It was in service for 44 years before becoming a major tourist attraction in Edinburgh.







