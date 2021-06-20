‘Foreign Friends’ Meet in Revolutionary Capital to Discuss Edgar Snow’s Legacy





Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Hu Jun. Subtitles by Wang Haoling. Dozens of China’s “foreign friends” gathered in Yan’an on Saturday for a forum on the legacy of US journalist Edgar Snow and his wife Helen Foster Snow. Located in Shaanxi Province and about 370 kilometers from the provincial capital Xi’an, Yan’an is often described as the revolutionary capital of China after Communist Party leaders established their base there in 1934. It was also where American journalist Edgar Snow met Chairman Mao Zedong and lived there for about three months in 1936, culminating in the book Red Star Over China, which presented the world with unpublished details about the revolution, the Party. Chinese Communist, and Mao himself. Since then, Edgar Snow and his wife Helen Foster Snow, a fellow journalist and author, have been held in high regard in China, and their work is regarded as an example of cooperation between China and the country’s “foreign friends”. Hu Jun / SHINE Many of these foreign friends and their representatives, old and new, gathered in Yan’an for the International Forum on Snow Legacy in the New Era. Eric Foster, Helen Foster Snow’s nephew, told the forum about the stories his mother often told him as a child about his “famous aunt Helen”, which has made China hold a special place in his heart. “Ever since I was a little boy, I wanted to come to China and shake hands with Chairman Mao,” he told the Shanghai Daily. Foster now lives in Beijing and has written a book called “The Snows: Friends of China” which is due out this year. Michael Crook, an Englishman born in China and now president of the Gung Ho movement launched by Edgar Snow, New Zealander Rewi Alley and internationalists during the Japanese occupation to keep the industry going was also a special guest of the forum. “Although Gung Ho is a product of the war on Japanese aggression, it is still relevant in China today,” he told the Shanghai Daily. “On the birthday of Rewi Alley, the pioneer of Gung Ho, General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote a letter calling on us to create a new chapter in international friendship.” Hu Jun / SHINE Andy Boreham, New Zealand columnist and filmmaker for the Shanghai Daily, was also invited to speak at the event and urged attendees to remember the work of foreign journalists and writers like Edgar Snow, Israel Epstein and Rewi Alley, who have succeeded in “telling the real Chinese stories to the world about real Chinese people,” which he believes is the key to Sino-international relations and understanding. “I hope to continue their legacy through my work,” he added. The forum was organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Shaanxi Provincial Government. Lin Songtian, president of the association, said he was grateful for the work of the Snows and others like them. “They presented China to the world in a comprehensive, real and three-dimensional way,” he said, and urged reporters to learn from the Snow and tell Chinese stories to the world in a language they can. understand, feel and remember. Hu Jun / SHINE

