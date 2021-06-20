Opinion: the New York race that could determine Trump’s fate





Whoever wins the election will be given a workload that will, in all likelihood, include the prosecution of the Trump Organization in what could be the most important legal case in our country’s modern history. For more than two years, the office of Cy Vance Jr., the current Manhattan District Attorney, has been carrying out a sprawling investigation into the inner workings of the Trump Organization’s finances resulting in part from hidden money payments made to women who have declared having had extramarital affairs. with Trump (which he denied). The Manhattan DA office also suggested it was looking into allegations that the Trump Organization inflated property values ​​in reports to lenders and insurers while undervaluing assets for tax purposes. In an unusual move, the Manhattan district attorney’s office partnered with state attorney general Letitia James. James’s office, which was conducting its own civilian investigation, released a statement last month saying, “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization on a criminal basis, along with the Manhattan DA.” Trump responded by calling it a “witch hunt” and wrote: “There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation which is desperate for a crime.” The investigation appears to have come to a head, but Vance, who became Manhattan’s DA in 2010, announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election. Many experts now believe he will venture into uncharted legal territory and bring charges against the former president or his organization (or both) before he leaves office. Nine candidates – eight Democrats and one Republican – are now vying for the post. the stakes in Tuesday’s primary couldn’t be higher. In a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 6 to 1, it is almost certain that the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election will win this fall’s general election (the election is not part of the New York races. using the ranked choice vote this year). While there are few public polls available, punters as well as many political insiders believe this is truly a two-horse race between Democratic candidate Tali Farhadian Weinstein, former federal prosecutor and general counsel for the Brooklyn district attorney; and Alvin Bragg, attorney in the state attorney general’s office. Farhadian Weinstein, the wife of hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein and a favorite among all of Wall Street, has invested more than $ 8 million of her own fortune in her campaign. According to a recent ProPublica report, Farhadian Weinstein and her husband have paid almost no income tax in the past four years, a potentially thorny reality for the person vying to sue a former president who has avoided paying taxes. federal income for years. (She released a statement saying that she and her husband have paid federal, state and New York City taxes for six of the past 11 years, adding that they have not paid tax on income in other years because they earned no net income.) Farhadian Weinstein also interviewed Trump administration officials for a federal judge job, according to the New York Times. Alvin Bragg, meanwhile, has a solid base of support in Harlem, where he grew up. He also garnered support from the New York political establishment, including support from US Representative Jerrold Nadler and former US District Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara. He was also involved in lawsuits against the Trump administration during his tenure as chief deputy attorney general of the state. It’s not hard to imagine the former president, who once called the New York investigation a witch-hunt, exploiting Bragg’s past experience to say he is biased or politically motivated. It should also be noted that three of the candidates never sued anyone. Tahanie Aboushi is a civil rights lawyer, while Dan Quart is a member of the State Assembly. Then there’s Eliza Orlins, a public defender who has built up a huge social network after appearing on reality TV shows like “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race”. All three also promised to cut the office budget.

Whoever wins the election, the new prosecutor will inevitably be drawn into an unparalleled political and media maelstrom.

Vance’s office, which obtained Trump’s tax returns in February after a lengthy legal battle that reached the Supreme Court, enlisted the help of former federal prosecutor Mark F. Pomerantz, who oversaw the case. against John A. Gotti, Gambino’s boss. The office has also summoned a special grand jury, although it is not clear whether it will be asked to consider possible indictments. This grand jury, however, can sit for up to six months to hear evidence – a timeframe that could potentially make the ultimate decision to impeach until the end of the year.

If Vance’s office blames Trump, his family members, or other leaders of the Trump Organization, the former president and his staunch supporters are likely to be on the offensive, lashing out at the conservative media to attack the record of the government. new prosecutor and any perceived political motive. Future prosecutors and prosecutors could also face security concerns, given the potential ramifications this case could have on Trump and his political future.

If Vance’s office doesn’t lay charges before he leaves office, it will be up to the incoming DA to make that call, and in January 2022, Manhattan’s new DA will drink from the fire hose without having time. to slip into the job – suggesting that someone with high-level prosecution experience might be in the best position to be successful this time around.

With many candidates on the ballot, Manhattan voters must choose wisely Tuesday; whoever ends up winning the Manhattan DA race must not only have the wisdom and moral compass the role has always required, but also a lot of strength, courage, political intelligence and cojones to take on the former president.

It won’t be a walk in Central Park. With the rise in crime, long-standing law enforcement and race issues on the minds of people, and a host of other issues related to ensuring justice is served in the communities. The most densely populated 23 square miles in America, the case against the Trump Organization will be far from the only item on the next prosecutor’s plate, but it will certainly be the one he is best remembered.

