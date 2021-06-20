Trump and Netanyahu’s exit: is it Modi’s turn now?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friendship with US President Donald Trump has drawn attention. The problem has been visible since Donald Trump’s visit to India and Donald Trump received an unprecedented warm welcome during his visit to India. But after Trump’s electoral defeat and Trump’s role in the post-election violence, India could not support him. Modi lost his close ally in Trump’s defeat. Now Modi has lost his closest relatives in the Middle East as well. The days leading up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known as a close friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump, cannot be overstated.

Coincidentally, Netanyahu and Modi were cornered in their respective countries under pressure from opposition parties and their supporters. Netanyahu has been in power for almost 15 years. This time, eight opposition parties have formed a strong alliance against him.

On the other hand, Modi has been criticized not only by the opposition but also by the international community for not having taken effective measures to stem the rise of the Covid-19 epidemic. In the last legislative elections in West Bengal, the entire BJP used state power but lost miserably to the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. This defeat has largely challenged Modi by his own party. After allies like Trump and Netanyahu leave, it remains to be seen whether Modi’s future will follow the same path after the 2024 general election.

Netanyahu, a close friend of Modi, was named Israel’s longest-serving prime minister in 2019 when he was accused of several major corruption scandals. Since then, opposition parties have been pushing for a stronger coalition. Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, two influential leaders of the Netanyahu bloc, have reached a final agreement on the formation of a new coalition government. This current coalition government will be the first government in Israel’s history to have a pro-Arab Islamic party as an ally.

Although Netanyahu’s Likud Party won the most seats as a single party in the March elections, nationalist allies failed to form a coalition government. Likud’s far-right allies have not agreed to form a coalition with the Joint List. The Arab List, which won several seats in the last election, has become the new kingmaker in Israeli politics.

Netanyahu has been trapped in Israeli politics since allegations of corruption and breach of trust surfaced against him. Netanyahu has spent most of his long tenure in power expelling Palestinians and building illegal Jewish settlements. His tactics were widely criticized but Netanyahu could not be stopped. This Netanyahu mentality has ruined his acceptance in the country and on the international stage. In many cases, the United States has not been able to agree with Netanyahu’s policy.

Capitalizing on this American attitude, political leaders in the anti-Netanyahu camp accused Israel of being deprived of American support because of Netanyahu’s extremist and one-sided policies. But after 15 long years, Netanyahu has been removed from office and a new prime minister is ready to lead Israel.

On the other hand, when it comes to India, it can be said that Netanyahu is way ahead of India in terms of personal popularity. His close ally Narendra Modi has played a key role in creating a positive image of his friend Netanyahu in his own country. The two prime ministers have also come a long way in bilateral defense. Many photos and videos of the friendship between the two leaders have gone viral on social networks known to everyone around the world.

Netanyahu praised Narendra Modi as the first foreign leader since coming to power for the second time in 2019. In the same year, a video was uploaded from the official Twitter account of the Israeli Embassy in India honoring the alliance. with India, showing Netanyahu and Modi playing simultaneously with a song from a Bollywood film. Following the publication of this tweet, Prime Minister Modi also responded by tweeting in Hebrew about the close relations between the two countries. Netanyahu and Modi have been portrayed as extremists not only on social media but also internationally. World leaders consider these two people to have a lot in common.

When Narendra Modi first won in 2014 and was sworn in as Prime Minister of India, it was said that the BJP came to power thanks to Modi’s popularity. Political analysts believe that after a long period of time a resolute Prime Minister has come to India capable of making bold decisions at the national and international levels. Previously, India had Indira Gandhi as its strongest prime minister.

Under Modi’s leadership, India has always sought to become a military power in Asia and the Pacific. He also sent a message to neighboring countries that they would have to pay a heavy price if they dared to cross the border into India. In March 2019, then Home Secretary Rajnath Singh said India had destroyed several terrorist bases on foreign soil with three surgical strikes. An operation was launched in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir in 2016 in retaliation for Uri’s terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and the killing of 40 Indian security personnel in Pulwama. In this context, with Pakistan, India’s conflict with China began.

Although India claims the success of these surgeries, it has always been seen as a controversial issue for sure. A MiG-29 was destroyed in an airstrike in Pakistan and a pilot was captured by Pakistan. Then in 2020, India faced a major disaster on the border with China. China claims to have killed 20 Indian soldiers in the conflict, but the Indian administration has not commented on the Chinese casualties. China later said four of its soldiers were killed.

Opposition parties, including Congress, which sided with China on the Ladakh border, sharply criticized Modi. This is not the biggest challenge for Narendra Modi. The failure to deal with the epidemic and the massive defeat of the BJP in provincial elections, including in West Bengal, has now become a disaster for Modi. The weakness of India’s health sector and the shortsighted leadership of the Modi administration have been widely criticized in the global media. Tragic deaths from lack of oxygen in various hospitals, burnt bodies without burial or floating in water have not been seen in any other country except India. Even in such a situation, the Modi government has planned a big budget in the name of development. A CNN report also said the Modi government was trying to distract attention from the coronavirus by investing in other discretionary sectors without ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives.

Modi’s victory was once celebrated on social media, but last April the most popular trend was Modi’s resignation. After Mamata Banerjee’s victory in Trinamool, the tendency to want a Bengali prime minister is also visible on Twitter. Civil society in India and writers, journalists, and entertainment dwellers are also slowly opening their mouths to criticize Modi. All in all, Modi will face many challenges in the days to come. Analysts believe it will not be at all easy for Narendra Modi to meet the challenges of 2024, but his journey could be similar to that of his two close allies, Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.

The writer is a postgraduate student, Rajshahi University, Bangladesh