Trump’s cowboy plots political future after Capitol violation





TULAROSA, NM He took part in a rodeo at a Buffalo Bill-style Wild West show, carried his message on horseback from the Holy Land to Times Square, and was invited to the White House to meet with the President.

But luck may have been lacking for this cowboy pastor who achieved national political fame by kissing former President Donald Trump with a series of horse-drawn caravans and collapsed with a provocative stance Jan.6 against the election of President Joe Bidens.

Today, Couy Griffin is divorced, maligned by her family, and faced with a political recall campaign, a state corruption investigation and federal charges.

And yet, he remains determined. He sees himself as governor one day.

The first-term county commissioner forged a rodeo knowledge group in 2019 into a Cowboys promotional group for Trump to get his Tory message out on gun rights, immigration controls and restrictions on ‘abortion.

Trump’s election defeat has left the 47-year-old father in a lonely fight for his political life after preaching to crowds at the siege on the U.S. Capitol, vowing to take up arms at the Bidens inauguration and land in jail for more than a week.

In Washington, prosecutors unveiled photographs of Griffin scaling an overturned fence and another barrier to access the Capitol steps.

Public defense attorneys say a careful reading of the law shows the area was not off-limits. They say Griffin did not participate in the violence and was well within his free speech rights as he voiced his election grievances and attempted to lead a prayer with a megaphone.

Griffin is one of thousands of Trump’s public service loyalists who envision an uncertain future ahead of the 2022 election cycle. He is part of a smaller cadre who has flirted with the insurgency on Trump’s behalf and can still pay for it. the high price. In total, more than 400 people have been indicted in the insurgency, which left five dead and dozens of officers injured.

Griffin has been berated by some Republicans for his racial slurs. He has also been suspended from Facebook and banned from Native American lands in his district as he disputes charges of trespassing on Capitol Hill and disrupting Congress that could result in a one-year sentence. A recall effort is underway, amid a multitude of lawsuits.

Still, it’s easy to find loyal voters in a rural county steeped in the anti-establishment, pro-gun culture that dominates southern New Mexico.

He doesn’t mean any meanness to anyone, ”said George Seeds, outside New Heart Cowboy Church in Alamogordo where Griffin was once pastor. His concern is the direction of this country, where he is going.

Contempt for the federal government and its oversight of public lands are staples of politics in Otero County, which spans an area three times the size of Delaware, from the dunes of White Sands National Park to the peaks of the Lincoln National Forest.

Banned from Washington until his testimony or trial, Griffin returned to house routine in a tidy double-width trailer in Tularosa, mostly working as a stonecutter. A donkey named Henry brayes in a side yard.

In a conversation with The Associated Press, Griffin says he learned to love the spotlight for five years as a rodeo expert in a Wild West show at Disneyland Park in Paris.

His walks with Cowboys for Trump across many states were a resumption of proselytizing trips he made from Ireland to Jerusalem, before social media, to distribute the Gospel of John.

The group captured the public’s imaginations with their first outing, a 2019 flag run down the bank of the Potomac River to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ramie Harper, a 67-year-old former bull rider from Fruitland, took a break from custom hat making to join the trailer.

They loved it, said Harper. We were on Fox & Friends the next day.

With calls for an independent inquiry into the Capitol seat blocked by Republicans in the Senate, Griffin is out on bail and is speaking his mind.

He is an advocate of stricter election laws in states and a staunch opponent of COVID-19 restrictions who says no to taking the vaccine.

Griffin always wears a Cowboys for Trump monogram shirt to order meetings. But his allegiance to Trump faltered.

I don’t have the same confidence in him, said Griffin. Every time you say, China has stolen the election. … The election was stolen from me, and then you go? It’s hard for me to accept.

He says his obsession with politics has taken its toll, contributing to his divorce in 2019 and tensions with those close to him.

I had my own family who said some pretty nasty things, “Griffin said. It was very difficult.

With Trump or without, Griffin still attributes unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud in 2020.

He aspires to one day run for governor even though the state’s GOP leaders are openly contemptuous and Democrats hold every elected office statewide.

More immediately, Griffin is considering an open sheriff race in 2022 in another New Mexico county where he grew up. His grandfather Wee Griffin served in Catron County from 1963 to 1966. Trump won in 2020 with 73% of the vote.

Griffin has chosen Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham as his political nemesis on issues of gun control, abortion and pandemic restrictions. Hed would like to reinvent the role of the sheriff as a brake on the power of governors.

The county sheriff’s sole duty and responsibility is to protect our individual rights, he said. You think the governor hates me when a county commissioner put a gun and a badge on me, well see.

Jeff Swanson, chairman of the Otero County Democratic Party, said Griffins’ conflicting remarks hamper the county’s efforts to secure state infrastructure spending, and he has engaged in intimidation recording Cowboys for Trump videos from his office with a shotgun in sight.

In Alamogordo, the Griffins’ rhetoric about race has strengthened the resolve of opponents who want him to step down.

Griffin delivered a scathing rebuke last year as the NFL announced the game’s opening renditions of Lift Every Voice and Sing, also known as the Black National Anthem.

They want to destroy our country, Griffin said in a video monologue. I have a better idea. Why not go back to Africa and train your small football teams. … You can play on an old clay court.

Everette Brown, a Navy veteran and information technology specialist at Holloman Air Force Base who is black, said the comment shows politics has changed Griffin, whom he once respected.

I am a big boy. I can handle a lot of things. And that’s the one that got me, said Brown, a member of a committee seeking to recall Griffin.

For now, Griffin has suspended the petition with an appeal to the state Supreme Court, which has not decided to intervene. Meanwhile, state prosecutors are investigating allegations that Griffin used his office in coordination with Cowboys for Trump for personal financial gain and signed a support check for his ex-wife from his account. Cowboys for Trump.

Griffin admitted to using the county building for promotional videos, but said he never claimed they were affiliated with Otero County. He also says Cowboys for Trump is a for-profit company, not a political group.

Donnie Reynolds, a 51-year-old salesperson at an Alamogordo hardware store, says Griffin is being targeted for ties to Trump.

He says Griffin is right about a lot of things, like the need for a border wall.

They’re going to find out that he has nothing to do with that sort of thing, he says. “They’re going to eat crow.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos