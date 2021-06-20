Trump wishes ‘RINO’ and ‘losers of the world’ a happy Father’s Day in bizarre statement





Former President Donald Trump sent a bizarre Father’s Day message, targeting his political opponents and critics in a reverse side message marking the holiday.

Banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump’s divisive and confrontational posts have become less common in recent months. But the former president regularly issues official statements, often criticizing President Joe Biden or other political rivals.

On Sunday, he released a statement to commemorate Father’s Day, sending his best wishes to the “Losers”.

“Happy Father’s Day to everyone including the radical left, RINOs and other losers around the world. Hopefully everyone will come together one day!” Trump said in the message which was emailed to supporters and shared by some on Twitter.

RINO is a term used by conservatives to criticize Republicans. The acronym stands for “Republicans in name only”.

The former president’s personal business, the Trump Organization, also sent a Father’s Day message, describing Trump and his two oldest sons as “amazing fathers.”

“Today we celebrate the many amazing fathers in our Trump Organization family. Happy Father’s Day to you!” the company tweeted from its official Twitter account. The message included a photo of Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump walking past the columns of the White House.

In 2019, the former president sent a similar Father’s Day message targeting his detractors.

“Happy Father’s Day to everyone, including my worst and most vicious critics, who are dwindling,” Trump tweeted on Father’s Day that year. “It’s a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT! “

Some were quick to criticize the former president’s latest statement for Father’s Day.

“A Father’s Day post that includes the word ‘RINOS’ and the phrase ‘other losers in the world’ makes me think Trump doesn’t spend the day spending time with his many children and grandchildren,” Molly Jong-Fast, -at-large editor for The Daily Beast, tweeted.

Other Twitter users called Trump’s statement “disgusting” or questioned whether it was “a joke”. At least one Twitter user also said he reported the post because it was “offensive.”

Former President Donald Trump released a bizarre Father’s Day statement on Sunday. In this photo, Trump addresses the NCGOP state convention on June 5 in Greenville, North Carolina. Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

Progressive MeidasTouch Super PAC also posted a Father’s Day video on Sunday roasting the former president. The video was called “The Failure of Fred”, referring to Trump’s father, Fred Trump, who died in 1999.

“On this Father’s Day, let’s remember that #FredsFailure has become America’s failure. And we’ve all paid the price. Retweet this far. Send it to all your friends. Let’s make it happen. never approach the White House again, ”the MeidasTouch tweet on the video said.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

