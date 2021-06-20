Turkey’s ruling coalition demonizes LGBT communities to maintain support and weaken opposition





The ruling Turkish government is acting against the country’s LGBT community in an effort to further rebuild the polarized society for political ends, researcher Tunay Altay wrote in Bianet the Saturday. Altay uses authorities’ rhetoric and police responses to protests at Bogazici University that began in January to illustrate how the state is encouraging animosity against LGBT Turks. The protests, which started against a rector appointed by the government to Turkey’s most prestigious, sparked an official backlash against the community. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that there was no LGBT and compared the protests to terrorists. Others, including coalition partner and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli, have attacked opposition politicians who have defended LGBT protesters in Turkey or who have criticized the crackdown on the university. According to Altan, the AKP-MHP’s stance on political homophobia draws parallels with the politicization of other groups opposed by the government, secularists and Kurds to feminists. The goal, he argues, is to anger socially conservative voters amid the sagging political ratings that are the result of economic mismanagement, political scandals and the COVID-19 pandemic. Understanding political homophobia as a calculated political maneuver, it is likely that the coalition aims to rekindle their popularity among voters by tying ideas about (hetero) sexuality with easily exploitable symbols about religion, morality and nationalism, Altan said. The campaign against the LGBT community also serves a secondary purpose of creating a wedge to fracture the Turkish opposition, Altan said. He writes that if the opposition does not respond properly by advocating for the rights of communities, it will also hurt them politically. “If opposition parties do not stand up for LGBTQ rights, they become failed human rights defenders and risk losing the support of liberal and pro-democracy voters in Turkey, who are essential if the opposition is to gain power. », Said the researcher.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos