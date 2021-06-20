Boris Johnson under increasing pressure from conservatives over planning reforms | Planning policy





Boris Johnson faces yet another headache over reform planning, with Tory MPs urging the PM to change course following the shock party defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections. Pressure is expected to intensify on Johnson on Monday during a Labor-convened parliamentary debate on the changes, as MPs demand better protections for communities to have a say in planning demands. Conservative MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, criticized the proposed measures, which include stripping elected planning committees of development decisions and making it easier to obtain automatic consent, intended to significantly boost development. housing construction. Movements against the plans are coordinated in parliament by former Minister of the Environment Theresa Villiers. Labor will challenge backbench Tory rebels to vote for his changes to mark their opposition to the plans, although even Tories who oppose the measures will be reluctant to give Labor a victory by voting for his motion. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said planning reforms were misinterpreted when shown a leaflet used by the Liberal Democrats ahead of Thursday’s by-election containing claims by Mays that the plans risked to build bad houses in the wrong places. Our policy has very often been very frankly distorted. At no point has that proposal been to suddenly indiscriminately brick the campaign, Buckland said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday. I think the policy is quite fair. His goal is to make sure we get that balance across the country. Conservative planning reforms ‘misinterpreted’, minister’s video says Steve Reed, Ghost Communities and Local Government Secretary, said: Voters showed Conservative MPs what they think about the Developer Charter. These MPs now have the opportunity to join Labor in voting to kill these perverse reforms once and for all. Ed Davey, the leader of Lib Dem, said his party was not against housing construction. Well I’m actually a Yimby yes in my backyard. And that means you need a planning process that will deliver those homes with the consent of the community, he said. The Liberal Democrats have neighborhood maps that communities can lead on and produce the homes we need, the affordable social homes that communities want. Peter Fleet, the Tory candidate who lost the Chesham and Amersham by-elections, said the presentation of the changes had allowed the Lib Dems to capitalize. The Lib Dems have repeatedly claimed that the changes will give greedy developers carte blanche to build whatever they want across the Chilterns, Fleet wrote in the Sunday Telegraph. It did not help our cause that prominent conservatives were cited at the center of the Lib Dem tract that advanced this pernicious accusation. As a party, we must do better to conduct our political debates in private. I argued that the planning bill would help speed up brownfield redevelopment for affordable housing construction in Chesham and Amersham while providing important protections for our open green spaces. Ministers must ensure that this is how the bill can be presented.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos