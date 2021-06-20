New study suggests ambivalence may have played a role in Trump’s 2016 victory, but pollsters missed it





People often have mixed feelings about a topic and can see both positive and negative sides of things simultaneously. But new research, published in PLOS One, suggests that professional pollsters ignore this ambivalence in their assessment of political attitudes.

The study, which collected data between 2017 and 2019, found that around 4 in 10 students displayed some level of ambivalence towards President Donald Trump.

“This work was born from a collaboration between my wife and me. I am an atomic physicist, working in the field of atomic clocks; my wife Lori is a developmental psychologist at Whittier College and works in the area of ​​children’s forensic interviews, ”explained co-author James C. Camparo, who is an assistant professor of physics.

“In a collaboration for a study we were doing on bias (i.e., questionnaire data with Likert scale responses), I realized there was a mathematical one-to-one connection. one between responses to Likert-scale questionnaires) and “responses of atoms” when they are “asked” (ie, probed ly) about their quantum energy state. ”

“For a 5-point Likert scale, the respondent can choose one of five ordered categories,” Camparo said. “For an atom with five quantum states, the atom will end up in one of five ordered energy states. Interestingly, when we probe atoms regarding their quantum energy state, we find that they can exist simultaneously. in two discrete quantum energy states; we say the atom is in a state of quantum superposition.

“Taking the analogy with psychology, if a respondent was allowed to mark more than one response on a Likert scale, we could say that the respondent was in a state of attitude overlap. In other words, we could know that the respondent was ambivalent about that particular element of the questionnaire.

When people mark two responses on a survey item, their response is generally considered “bad data” and rejected. But the researchers believe that such responses could provide important information about a respondent’s attitude – their ambivalent state of mind.

In a previous study regarding attitudes towards affirmative action, the Camparos found that many people scored responses to items twice when given the chance. The researchers used a density matrix, a statistical tool used in physics to describe the quantum state of a physical system, to measure ambivalence.

“We then wanted to look at this tool to assess ambivalence in a more real-life situation, which led to the study we published in PLOS One,” Camparo said. “As we began to evaluate the data, we realized that we were uncovering a much more interesting story: Political opinion polls may lack ambivalence, and this ambivalence could have played a significant role in the electoral victory of Trump in 2016. ”

In their new study, the researchers created 28-item questionnaires regarding attitudes toward the Trump presidency using actual survey statements from Quinnipiac and the Brookings Institute. About 250 undergraduates indicated the extent to which they agreed or disagreed with each statement on a 7-point scale. To measure ambivalence, participants were informed that they could score one or two responses per item.

For example, participants might respond to the statement “I would say Donald Trump is someone who shares my values” with “strongly agree” and “neutral” or both “agree” and “agree”. disagreement “.

The researchers found that about 40% of the participants displayed some level of ambivalence, regardless of their political affiliation. The results indicate that “political opinion polls are likely to lack ambivalence in their surveys, and that ambivalence may play a bigger role in election results than is currently thought,” Camparo told PsyPost .

The study also provides evidence that ambivalence can be measured using density matrices.

“The mathematical tools developed by physicists may have important possibilities for the social sciences more broadly (eg quantum field theory),” Camparo explained. “However, these tools must be carefully reformulated in the language of the social sciences. For example, just because we use tools developed by physicists in their study of quantum particles, we should not jump to the conclusion that our minds and our social interactions are “quantum” in nature.

The study “Do opinion polls lack ambivalence: I love Trump, I hate Trump” was published on March 11, 2012.

