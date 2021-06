Must-read, news and current affairs from Singapore

THE BIG STORY Some hospital visitors need to take ART before entry Starting this week, hospitals will require those who visit more than 20 minutes – a minority of visitors – to first perform a rapid antigen test (ART), in a new guideline from the Department of Health. The ministry said ART for this group of visitors will be mandatory, regardless of vaccination status, and is expected to start from today. THE BIG STORY Companies Encourage Staff To Get A Jab Through Incentives Vaccination against Covid-19 remains voluntary here, but companies are adopting measures to encourage staff to be vaccinated. The measures have taken on a new urgency since vaccination bookings for residents aged 12 to 39 began earlier this month. Incentives include giving employees time off to take their photos. SINGAPORE Dive in search of historical treasures at sea At an hour when most people are in bed, five divers are already on board a ship and are heading to a site near Pedra Branca, where a historic wreck was discovered in 2019 – the second that was found in the region after the was first detected in 2016. The five are returning to continue their work as part of Singapore’s first major marine excavation exercise. THE BIG STORY Attention is focused on the number of hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 With the progression of vaccinations in many countries, the pandemic is entering a new stage as the link between infections and deaths diminishes. Attention is shifting from the number of new cases to hospitalizations – data that can now matter more to avoid further blockages – and learning to live with the virus. WORLD Key role evoked for S’pore in the management of US-China relations Singapore, with its unique place in the world in its understanding of Western and Eastern cultures, can play a key role in helping countries overcome tensions between the United States and China, former Japanese politician Kotaro Tamura said. Singapore is also a good entry point to Southeast Asia, he added.

NOTICE China's efforts to become a lovable superpower Diplomats and even influencers have become an increasingly active part of an effort to "tell the story of China well" to the world. Chinese correspondent Danson Cheong examines how President Xi Jinping's call (above) to step up measures to get China's message across to foreigners has sparked a series of responses.







