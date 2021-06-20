Donald Trump’s December tour with Bill O’Reilly leaves QAnon supporters puzzled





WorldUpdate

June 20, 2021 9:49 pm 3 minutes to read

A man wears a shirt with the words QAnon as he attends a rally for Donald Trump at the Make America Great Again Rally in Florida. Photo / Getty Images

QAnon supporters were left bemused after Donald Trump announced his upcoming speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly.

The December dates coincide with a time when QAnon supporters believe Trump will have been reinstated as President of the United States (which, to be clear, will not happen).

Trump confirmed his speaking tour with the former For News host in a statement, urging his fans to purchase tickets, which are priced at US $ 100.

The tour begins in Florida on December 11.

“My tour with Bill O’Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe the tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift? Either way, I’ll see you then, well. earlier.” Trump said in a statement.

Trump has announced a speaking tour. Photo / Getty Images

Several QAnon Telegram accounts shared the announcement, with conspiracy theory supporters bewildered by the news of the tour as they realized it meant Trump would no longer be president by December, despite their wishful thinking. .

“OK, I THINK MY QUESTION IS TRUMP RETURN? WHY IS HE TOURING TILL YEAR END WITH O’REILLY. HMMMMMMMMM SOMETHING IS NOT GOOD?” Said one Telegram user , quoted by Newsweek.

“So nothing will happen until December?” another wondered.

“Dude, I hope we don’t have to wait that long before you take back power,” someone else said.

Others still hope the tour announcement is “an excitement.”

QAnon supporters previously believed Trump would be reinstated as president on March 4.

Since that didn’t happen, they are keeping their hopes up in other crazy theories that they believe will see Trump return to power this year.

One of the theories claims the former president will return to the White House in August, based on a false claim widely pushed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell linked to an audit of the Arizona poll.

“So basically the August thing is a bunch of bulls because a reinstated president isn’t going on tour,” said one Telegram user.

While some seem to understand, others continue to refuse reality to get in their way.

“These are just a few close dates… it could be done if it works as it should… could cancel… but yeah… a bit of a punch statement,” wrote one Telegram user. “But we are in an information war, so who knows.”

Trump won’t be President of the United States in August, nor will he be in December when he goes on his speaking tour.

