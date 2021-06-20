Biden, Erdogan agree to disagree at peaceful summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021 (Reuters)

The long-awaited meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart Joe Biden finally took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels last week.

The meeting lasted an hour and a half, divided between a one-on-one and a meeting of full delegations. The duration of the summit was determined by Washington, so we can assume that Biden adjusted it based on what he had to say to Erdogan. In addition, Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, during a visit to Turkey three weeks before the summit, conveyed to Turkey everything the United States expects from it. Biden had to repeat to Erdogan the message Sherman had conveyed earlier. This scenario suggests that, rather than a true exchange of views, the meeting proceeded as a monologue repeated in both directions.

Biden gave the impression that he didn’t care much about how the Turkish side would reflect the outcome of the meeting in the media. He said: I’ll let the Turks tell you about it. Erdogan informed the media in accordance with this agenda. He explained why the United States had to stop supporting Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. Apparently, the United States has remained insensitive on this matter. If Biden had offered any hope, Erdogan would have gleefully announced it.

Another critical issue was the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. This subject has been raised both at the NATO summit and during bilateral talks between Erdogan and Biden. No firm decision has been taken within NATO, although Turkey has been mentioned as a potential party to take responsibility for the security of Kabul airports. In his speech to the press, Erdogan said that if diplomatic, economic and logistical support could be provided, Turkey could consider taking on this responsibility. He said Ankara could do it with Pakistan and Hungary. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a reputation for being the least democratic leader among NATO countries and it is not clear whether Erdogan’s choice of such a potential partner is mere coincidence.

Turkey has a relatively good chance of succeeding in protecting Kabul airport, as the Turks can establish better communications with the Afghans than other NATO countries. However, there are risks as the Taliban controls around two-thirds of Afghan territory, so Turkey could be drawn into a conflict that might be difficult to disentangle.

The most important result of the meeting was that it did not lead to the breakdown of relations. Yasar Yaki

Several weeks ago, Washington had offered to move the location of its meetings with the Taliban from Qatar to Istanbul. The United States was probably hoping that Istanbul would be a more suitable venue for such meetings, and Erdogan may have thought the idea could help win Bidens favor. However, the Taliban dragged its feet at first and then canceled the Istanbul meetings altogether.

An anecdotal detail regarding Erdogans’ press briefing saw him stumble in confusion. Before leaving for Brussels, Erdogan said he would definitely express his disappointment at Bidens’ use of the word genocide to describe the relocation of Armenians by the Ottoman state in 1915. After meeting Biden, a journalist told him asked if he had raised this issue. Erdogan replied: Thank goodness this question was not raised. The words thank God must have come out of his mouth, as they made Erdogan feel grateful that the issue had not been raised in the discussions, even though he was supposed to.

Turkey believes there are opportunities for cooperation with the United States in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and the Black Sea, but these areas are also places where Russia and the United States have conflicting interests. After the NATO summit, Erdogan flew from Brussels to Azerbaijan. He emphatically announced the trip at his press conference, presumably to re-emphasize the idea that Turkey could help the United States offset Russia’s preponderance in the Caucasus.

The most important result of the Erdogan-Biden meeting is that it did not lead to the collapse of relations. Another crucial question is the impact that this conciliatory attitude towards the United States will have on Turkey-Russia relations.

Despite the lack of agreement on the subjects discussed, it appears that the atmosphere during the meeting was not combative. The two leaders exchanged views on the issues on their agenda without trying to persuade each other. It was more like a stocktaking exercise on the conflicting issues between the two countries. They thus avoided unnecessary confrontations and maintained the general atmosphere of cooperation and mutual understanding.

Arguably, they have agreed to disagree on almost all the issues on the agenda and have referred them to their ministers, who will continue to seek areas of cooperation and potential solutions. The board looks like a draw, with little hope that Turkey will emerge a winner in the long run.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

