Results of SMRC survey on Jokowi President for 3 periods





Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) has published the results of a survey on Jokowi’s chances of becoming president for 3 terms. (Instagram photo)



JAKARTA, AYOCIREBON.COM – Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) has published the results of a survey regarding the chances of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) becoming president for 3 terms. Survey results show that 52.9% of those polled said they disagree / strongly agree that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is running for president for the third time in the elections from 2024. Meanwhile, 40.2% of those polled who said they were okay with Jokowi running for president again and 6.9% said they did not know. “It turns out that those who said they didn’t agree with Pak Jokowi came forward for the third time, only 52.9% said they didn’t agree,” SMRC Director of Communications Ade Armando said in an online poll on Sunday, June 20, 2021, citing Republic. Ade said the number of people interviewed who said they disagreed with Jokowi being a presidential candidate was lower than those who saw the president’s term as only two terms and should be maintained. In questions from the previous survey, 74 percent of those polled believed that the provisions of the 1945 Constitution, which stipulate that the president’s term of office is only two terms at most, should be upheld. According to him, this is due to Jokowi’s effect on public attitudes. Although previously, the majority of those interviewed believed that the president’s tenure did not need to be changed and that the 1945 Constitution did not need to be changed. “Although previously 74 percent of those who said 74 percent of the two terms should stand was 74 percent, but when asked if Mr. Jokowi had been re-elected as presidential candidate for the third time, some of them who said earlier that he should be kept in office twice, “well if Mr. we see the effect of Jokowi,” Ade said. READ:Many supporters refuse Jokowi to be president for 3 periods He clarified that the respondents who rejected Jokowi to run for president for the third time were mostly Gerindra (78%), PKS (78%), Democrats (71%), residents who did not have the party choice (60%), Golkar (54 percent). ) and PKB (51 percent). Meanwhile, those supporting Jokowi to become a presidential candidate again come from voters in the PDIP (66%) and non-parliamentary parties (60%). In terms of presidential candidates, the mass of Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno voters (86 percent) and residents who are less / dissatisfied with Jokowi’s performance (80 percent) reject Jokowi as the presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. In the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin Voters’ Group, quite a few oppose Jokowi (38%), in favor of 55%. Demographically, Jokowi’s view that he should run for the third time as a presidential candidate has been rejected, especially by citizens with higher education (75%) and Muslims (59% ). Most of those polled who support Jokowi to become a presidential candidate again come from non-Muslims (76%). In terms of region, residents of West Java (66%), DKI and Banten (64%), Sumatra (59%), as well as Central Java and DI Yogyakarta rejected Jokowi from re-running for president. Those supporting Jokowi to run for the 2024 presidential election are from East Java (56%).







