



Boris Johnson’s vision for a new national flagship to replace the royal yacht looks like a ‘1950s fishing trawler,’ according to a leading naval architect. The Prime Minister announced last month that the 200m vessel “will represent and promote the best of the British” around the world for the next 30 years. But Stephen Payne, the designer of the gigantic Queen Mary 2 ocean liner, was far from impressed with the artist’s impression of Downing Street. He told the The telegraph of the day that it would make a “very poor” flagship for the UK and better suit Sark Island, which has 500 inhabitants. “I just think we could do something more ambitious,” he added. “The front of the superstructure, similar to a 1950s hull trawler, is ideal for a ship in good weather, but not such a good idea for a world traveler crossing the Atlantic, the Pacific or even around the tip of Africa. “ advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnson to get a new flagship, but he might not dominate the waves until 2025 < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnson’s commercial yacht plan could violate World Trade Organization rules < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Britannia rule? Critics question Johnson’s flagship plans Mr Payne also questioned whether the proposed flagship would win the approval of the Royal Navy or monarchists hoping for a replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia. He said: “They say they will use a crew from the Royal Navy. Isn’t there a chronic shortage of manpower within the service? Will the Navy look at this again? ship not with worshiping eyes but with desperation as it struggles to keep the frontline ships at sea? “As for the financing of this vessel, there is 200 million to be found and I would be surprised if the operating costs were not 5 million per year.” Mr Payne said he sent Downing Street a preview of his proposals for a new royal yacht “Britannia 2” only to be wasted. He envisioned a 475-foot ship with a 250-seat auditorium, an onboard pub, restaurant, TV studio, museum and gift shop. “Britannia’s importance stems from her royal status,” Mr. Payne said. “As a Royal Yacht, Britannia had an unmistakable cachet. In addition to its elegantly designed spaces, it had the Band of the Royal Marines and a handpicked crew of over 270 people. This package was what gave it to Britannia’s reputation, prestige and distinction that brought business on board. “ The original Britannia was taken out of service by Tony Blair’s Labor government in 1997.

