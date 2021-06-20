Prime Minister Modi wishes Iranian Raisi; WTC final score update and more





Center tells SC “cannot pay ex gratia to parent who died of COVID”; Cite financial constraints As the second wave of COVID in India recedes, the Home Office (MHA) filed an affidavit to the Supreme Court on Sunday stating that the Center will not be able to pay Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to parents of each COVID died due to financial constraints. Highlighting the various money transfers the Center has already made to the needy amid the lockdown, MHA also highlighted the strained finances of the state and central government due to the pandemic. India has recorded 3,86713 deaths from COVID to date, according to government data. Read the full story here ‘Happy to strengthen ties’: PM Modi congratulates Iranian President-elect Raisi As an ultra-conservative Iranian cleric, Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election on June 19, congratulatory messages poured in from all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his wishes on Sunday with the message of strengthening relations between India and Iran. Prime Minister Modi expressed his willingness to work with Excellency Ebrahim Raisi to strengthen ties between India and Iran. Read the full story here NC leader Farooq Abdullah begins party deliberations on Center’s invitation to talks National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday began the process of consultations with senior party leaders on the Center’s invitation to talks with major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. Former chief minister Abdullah met with senior party leaders, including NC secretary general Ali Mohammad Sagar and Kashmiri provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, a party leader said. Read the full story here MP Shiv Sena urges CM Uddhav to ally again with BJP; Accuses Cong-NCP of poaching Even as the fight continues among MVA voters, MP Shiv Sena Pratap Sarnaik urged his party leader Uddhav Thackeray to join the BJP again. He is currently under the supervision of the Enforcement Branch in the Tops Grup case and the National Spot Exchange Limited money laundering case. On Sunday, Republic TV accessed an explosive letter Sarnaik wrote to Maharashtra CM dated June 9. Read the full story here I did not become an orphan when my father died, but became an orphan when my uncle betrayed me: Chirag Paswan Chirag Paswan addressed the media on Sunday after holding a meeting of the party’s working committee in Delhi where members decided that the party’s 5 rebel MPs would be sacked. In an important gesture, the Paswan camp also opposed Paras’ claim for the post of president of the LJP before the electoral commission. Chirag Paswan further claimed that the suspended members elected his uncle and that the whole process was illegal. He added that only 9 of the 75 members of the national executive attended the meeting to elect Pashupati Paras as president of LJP. Read the full story here “Congress tries to save Kerala government”: BJP on Vijayan-Sudhakaran political slugfest In a recent development, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala has alleged that the war of words between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran was nothing more than an attempt to distract the people. Read the full story here India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 3: India 211/7 at lunch India and New Zealand are all set to fight on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. India will take the baton at 146/3. See live updates here Pakistan faces Flak as MQM mobilizes with US in pursuit of self-determination for the people of Sindh In further embarrassment for the Pakistani military establishment, supporters of the MQM staged a peaceful protest rally outside the White House on Saturday to demand the right to self-determination for the people of Sindh. Alleging that the Mohajir community is the most vulnerable to ISI atrocities and brutalities, they submitted a petition to the White House as well as the US State Department. The petition called for a United Nations team to visit Sindh to verify the reality on the ground. Read the full story here The food crisis is worsening in North Korea: bananas sell for Rs 3,300, black tea at Rs 5,100 North Korea is facing a serious food crisis with prices of basic necessities skyrocketing. At a meeting of the ruling party’s central committee, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reported a “tense” food situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoons seen last year. According to the state-run KCNA news agency, Kim also noted that the country’s economy had jumped from that of last year, but warned of the food situation. Read the full story here ‘Nepotism is illegal’: Obama ethics chief criticizes Biden for hiring children of top assistants An official who worked as director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) under former US President Barack Obama lambasted outgoing US President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to hire the children of the senior advisor to the White House. In a report, the Washington Post revealed on June 18 that at least five children of Biden’s top aides, including those of the State Counselor and Deputy Chief of Staff, have recently started working for the White House. Not long after, a visibly angry Walter Shaub took to Twitter to denounce Biden’s “ridiculous” and “illegal” hiring. Read the full story here







