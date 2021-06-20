Opinion: Trump World’s latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats





If you’re like most Americans, think of Trump – the man who instigated an act of “domestic terrorism,” as FBI Director Christopher Wray defined the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill – as orator is both appalling and alarming. Still, it looks like some Trump supporters are on board – or at least telling Trump supporters that if the GOP wins the House in the 2022 midterm election, they could pick Trump as their speaker, presumably in the hope. that this will increase the participation of their base. (The speaker does not need to be a member of Congress, so this scenario is possible.) First, it again confirms how dangerously out of touch some members of Trump World are if they think this is a strategy. winner to raise a man who instigated an attack on that same room to become its leader. Second, I can’t think of any other development that could inspire the record number of voters who opposed Trump in 2020 to come back in 2022 to vote Democratic and prevent Trump from becoming president – a position that would place him third. position. to be president, according to the rules of presidential succession. Trump as a speaker cannot be dismissed as just a speech on the Washington ring road. The idea was first raised by former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon in late February, but Trump himself gave the idea some oxygen last week on Conservative Radio when he told the host the idea was “very interesting”. Trump’s world. Trump supporter Matt Schlapp, chairman of a leading conservative organization, told pro-Trump news outlet Newsmax on Thursday: “There’s a lot of noise out there that Donald Trump is potentially even someone that they would crown as Speaker of the House. if the Republicans get the majority. ”Schlapp, whose wife Mercedes worked in the Trump administration and on the Trump campaign in 2020, added,“ This is an interesting conversation about Trump fitting into the fight for that the Republicans regain a majority. ”Then on Friday, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy was on Fox News, where presenter Brian Kilmeade noted that there were“ discussions out there ”over Trump’s nomination. as president if the GOP wins the House in 2022 “and obviously in Mar-a-Lago he is considering it.” Kilmeade then asked McCarthy, “Would you be for President Trump to become president? You know, I’ve spoken to President Trump a number of times. He tells me he wants to be a speaker. ”But McCarthy added,“ I think he should be president. ”After McCarthy’s comments made headlines, his press spokesperson – not McCarthy himself – told a reporter that McCarthy misspoken, in that he meant he was the one Trump wanted to talk about.

Trump has so far not said whether he would serve as a speaker if asked. But he might find the idea of ​​being the elected official alluring if Republicans win the House next year – all without having to face the possibility of another humiliating defeat because his name wouldn’t actually appear on it. the ballot.

It is true that the post of Speaker of the House has nothing to do with the power of the Presidency, especially if the Democrats retain control of the Senate. But as a speaker, Trump could once again get the media attention he desperately needs. It could also undermine the Biden administration’s agenda by taking the time to conduct uninterrupted (baseless) impeachment inquiries against both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – something a house controlled by the GOP might be only too happy to support.

There are many issues that Democrats in 2022 want to get into, first and foremost Biden’s remarkable handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which even a Fox News poll in late May showed he had a rate of 64% approval. But I can’t think of any greater motivation for Democrats than turning the 2022 election into a referendum on Trump returning to national office. As a reminder, by the time Trump stepped down in January, he had the lowest approval rating of any president “since the start of science polls,” at 34%, with 61% disapproval. What’s more, a Quinnipiac poll released after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill found that 59% of Americans believe Trump should never be allowed to take office again. The 2022 Democratic campaign ads slamming Trump as a potential speaker are self-written. For example, an advertisement with clips of Trump speaking at the January 6 rally before the attack, telling the audience, “We’re stuck with a president who lost the election a lot … We’re just not going to go. not let that happen. ”And bellowing Trump,“ Democrats are trying to rob the White House. You can’t let them. Then we hear Trump say to the agitated audience, “We’re going to walk to Capitol Hill,” followed clips of Trump supporters storming the Capitol, assaulting police stations, chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and declaring during the attack, “Our President wants us here!” The ad could end with footage of Trump supporters storming the Capitol, as we hear it: “Now the Republican Party wants Trump to be the very speaker of the house that he has tricked his supporters into attacking.” Trump World’s New Strategy consisting of making Trump float in tan t that Speaker of the House is not just an insult to our Republic given Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 uprising, this is exactly what Democrats need to get voters who reject Trumpism to stand up for themselves. go to the polls.

If the GOP takes this route, it will make the 2022 election a referendum on American democracy – and I have no doubts that more Americans will choose our democracy over Trumpism.

