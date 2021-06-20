The comrades and their divergent views

Russia’s uncritical advocacy for China’s big picture is what seems to leave India quite confused



Russian President Vladimir Putin recently asserted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were responsible enough to resolve issues between their countries, while stressing the need to ban any extra-regional powers from interfere in the process. The implications of Mr. Putin’s advice for India are many and far-reaching, as Moscow ignominiously expects New Delhi to abandon all efforts to reverse Beijing’s encroachment strategies. The Russians may have reason to remain blind to China’s growing aggressiveness, but the Indians have learned to expect from the Chinese a relentless effort to undermine India’s global position in order to destroy their self-confidence and the confidence of others in themselves and to reduce India to a state of isolation and helplessness in world affairs.

The quad factor

Mr Putin’s remarks can only be seen as reinforcing China’s contention that the quadrangle or quadrangle (comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia) is intended to contain the influence of Beijing in the Indo-Pacific region. In fact, Mr. Putin’s assertion is the logical extension of the views expressed by Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev. Some time ago he had advised New Delhi to take a closer look at Chinese foreign policy, while describing the Indo-Pacific strategy as an effort to rekindle the Cold War mentality. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has frequently and quite harshly criticized the Quad.

Despite the cataclysmic changes in the global and regional political and security environment, India has been able to maintain friendly relations with Russia. Yet Russia’s continued criticism of the Indo-Pacific and the Quad provides ample evidence for New Delhi and Russia’s divergent views on how to deal with China’s rising power. . Russia has rejected Indo-Pacific build in favor of Asia-Pacific on the grounds that the former is primarily a US initiative designed to contain both China and Russia.

Obviously India thinks otherwise since Russia’s simplistic advice is not shrewd enough to resolve its problem with China. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, in a virtual discussion with his Australian and French counterparts, recently said that no country can veto India’s participation in the Quad (https: // bit.ly/3cXDDaV). This claim was an indirect counterbalance to what Lavrov called the Quad like Asian NATO. In an undeniable indication of India’s attempt to reinvent a new geostrategic maritime role for itself, Mr. Jaishankar further observed that the incorporation of the Indo-Pacific concept into Indian diplomacy means that India cannot no longer be confined between the Straits of Malacca and the Gulf of Aden.

Although the recent diplomatic love affair between Russia and Pakistan has generated some unease in India, it is Russia’s uncritical advocacy for China’s comprehensive vision that seems to have left New Delhi too confused. . For many policymakers and citizens of our country, Russia’s attitude to China’s growing power and influence will be the touchstone of Russia’s relations with India. While Sino-Indian relations have seen a strong downward trend since the Galwan clashes in June 2020, New Delhi is particularly concerned that Moscow is downplaying the coercive military pressure exerted by China against India. With the catastrophic rise of populist nationalism amid the bankruptcy of globalization, resolving the Sino-Indian border dispute appears like a hopeless dream in the absence of a miracle. India faces a much uglier and more recalcitrant situation in Ladakh than is generally admitted.

The beginnings of research to the west

It is not necessary to recall again that the decade following the disintegration of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was a period of great turmoil in world politics. A puzzled India soon realized that Russia was much weaker than the former USSR and unable to help New Delhi counter potential threats from Beijing. This does not mean that India has completely abandoned external balancing strategies; it has started to diversify its sources of external balancing. On the other hand, Russia has started to portray Moscow as the leader of a so-called Russia-India-China trilateral group against a unipolar world ruled by the United States.

Leaving behind the bitterness and mistrust between Moscow and Beijing during the Cold War, Russia became one of the first supporters of the strategic triangle to unite the three great powers. Aware of the emergence of the international system as an expression of Western expansion, India’s fear of the unipolar moment also facilitated New Delhi’s adherence to this initiative. But China’s disdainful attitude towards Indian capabilities, coupled with the emergence of a Sino-Pakistani link, has prevented the success of this trilateral. India, on the contrary, has invested its diplomatic energies in rapprochement with the United States.

Unlike Russia, which tried to build an alternative international economic architecture, India decided to integrate into the economic order it once denounced. Economic liberalization also allowed New Delhi to purchase sophisticated weapons from a larger global market that included suppliers such as Israel and France. Both were keen to sell the weapons technology to India, which also strengthened New Delhi’s negotiating capacity with Moscow. While the logic of intensive engagement with the West was indeed established, the strategic partnership with the United States was a logical corollary.

India’s cooperation with the United States has grown even stronger, partly against the perceived terrorist threat, but also in light of China’s growing assertion whose unwanted impacts are now being felt around the world. . However, Russia’s ability to influence Indo-Chinese relations has become questionable. India has sought other great powers to counterbalance China because it does not have the sufficient means for a difficult balance. By adding options to its statecraft toolkit, India has deepened its ties with Japan and Australia in a way that is close to smooth balancing. Nonetheless, of all India’s balancing efforts, the stupendous growth of ties with the United States has been the greatest source of concern for China which sees the Indo-American rapprochement as containment.

While India needs the partnership with Russia for its defense needs, New Delhi cannot approve of the Russian perspective on the Indo-Pacific and the Quad. For New Delhi, it would be doomed to accept that the Indo-Pacific is an American construction. With the first-ever Four Leaders Summit in the quadrilateral setting in March of this year, the Quad is being formalized into a functional strategic alignment.

Maritime works

The real strategic triangle in the maritime domain will be that between New Delhi, Washington and Beijing. While other powers like France, Australia, Japan and Russia will impact the emerging maritime structures of the Indo-Pacific region, it is the triangular dynamic between India, China and the states. -Unis which will be the most consistent. Russia has yet to realize that it will gain enormously from the multilateralism that the Indo-Pacific seeks to promote, and being China’s junior partner only undermines Moscow’s great power ambitions. But the Putin regime makes things unnecessarily difficult for Russia as well as for India; and it is clear that Russian policy makers have arrived at a wrong assessment of the current situation. While Kremlins policymakers are obsessively concerned about Russia’s status rivalry with the United States, Russia’s take on Indo-China relations seems understandable. But there is an inherent danger in allowing it to harden into a permanent stance as an increasingly pro-Beijing Russia might adopt a more aggressive blockade of India’s political agendas. This is why India is particularly interested in a normalization of relations between Washington and Moscow because it will help it to orient the links between the great powers. and also diminish Moscow’s propensity to closely coordinate its South Asian policies with Beijing.

India-China relations

There is no doubt that shared identities and beliefs in the principle of non-alignment, painful memories of colonial subjugation, opposition to great power hegemony, and strong beliefs in sovereignty and autonomy strategic have been the main factors influencing India and China’s engagement with each other as well as the Western world. But that has started to change as Beijing asserts its hegemony over Asia. In such circumstances, multilateral forums such as the Russia-India-China (RIC) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have little practical value for Indian diplomacy. Without China’s reciprocity, options ahead of India are limited. India’s concessions, whatever their form, must meet with some form of positive response from China. The answer cannot be just symbolic or rhetorical. The absence of any material proof of reciprocity is doomed to condemn an ​​attempt at Sino-Indian rapprochement.

Beijing seems to act as if it is immune not only from the strategic consequences of its actions but also from all the conventional rules of international politics. China is arguably the most powerful player in its neighborhood, but it can’t just shape Asia’s new geopolitics. Beijing’s policies will always be constrained and fundamentally altered by India which cannot be expected to take a desperate stance of remaining peripheral in its own strategic backyard.

Vinay Kaura is Assistant Professor in the Department of International Affairs and Security Studies, Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He is also a non-resident researcher at the Middle East Institute, Washington DC