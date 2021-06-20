Incident of June 21: Jokowi born, Soekarno died, press banned: National Okezone





JAKARTA – Various events happened around the world on June 21. A number of moments on June 21 were even recorded as unforgettable events around the world. Okezone tries to summarize some interesting moments that happened on June 21st. Some of these moments can become history or bitter memories for some people. Here’s the review: 1961 – Birth of President Jokowi Quoted from Wikipedia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi was born in Surakarta, in central Java, on June 21, 1961. He is the seventh president of the Republic of Indonesia officially in office since October 20, 2014. Jokowi comes from a simple family, in fact his house was evicted three times when he was a child, but he was able to finish his studies at the forestry faculty of Gajah Mada University. After graduating, he continued his profession as a furniture entrepreneur. His political career began when he became mayor of Surakarta in 2005. His name came to prominence after successfully transforming the face of Surakarta city into a tourist city, a city of culture and a city of batik. On September 20, 2012, Jokowi won the Jakarta Pilkada 2012. His victory is seen as a reflection of popular support for a “young” and “clean” leader, despite his age of over fifty. After that, Jokowi ran for President of the Republic of Indonesia in the 2014 general election with Jusuf Kalla and won the competition. 1970 – Death of the 1st President of the Republic of Indonesia Soekarno Quoted from Wikipedia, the first president of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno was born in Surabaya on June 6, 1901 and died in Jakarta on June 21, 1970 at the age of 69. Soekarno’s health had started to decline since August 1965. Previously, he had been diagnosed with kidney problems and had undergone treatment in Vienna, Austria, in 1961 and 1964. Prof. Dr. K. Fellinger from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Vienna suggested that the kidney Soekarno’s left be withdrawn, but he refused and preferred traditional medicine. He survived for 5 years before finally dying on Sunday June 21, 1970 at the Central Army Hospital (RSPAD) Gatot Subroto, Jakarta. 1994 – Second mandate to suppress the press Quoted from Wikipedia, after being banned for the first time in 1982, Tempo magazine was banned again on June 21, 1994. The ban was carried out by the government through the Minister of Information of era, Harmoko. Tempo magazine published on June 7, 1994 criticized the purchase of 39 second-hand warships from East Germany for $ 12.7 billion to $ 1.1 billion. A week earlier, Tempo magazine revealed that the price of used boats had doubled 62 times. Based on this report, Tempo was deemed too harsh to criticize Habibie and Suharto over the problematic purchase of second-hand vessels from East Germany.

