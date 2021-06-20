Jammu and Kashmir parties gather to meet Prime Minister Modi | Latest India News

The main political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday began the process of consultations on the invitation to a multi-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24, the first of such meetings after August 2019, when the state declared been stripped of its special status.

As the People’s Democratic Party’s parliamentary affairs committee cleared party leader Mehbooba Mufti to take a call, National Conference chairman and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah called a meeting of senior Jammu party leaders on Wednesday. , said people familiar with the matter.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first interaction with all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the central government repealed the state’s special status and divided it into Union Territories.

Prior to the move, Jammu and Kashmir had been under Center rule since June 2018.

Leaders of eight political parties were invited by phone by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to participate in the meeting, people familiar with the developments said on Saturday.

Senior PDP leaders met with the mufti in Srinagar on Sunday to discuss the invitation, party spokesman Suhail Bukhari said. Tug-of-war discussions have taken place on the issue. The PAC authorized Mehbooba Mufti to take the final call on attending the proposed all-party meeting on J&K called by the Center, Bukhari said.

PDP leaders have expressed curiosity about the meeting’s agenda, investigating whether the meeting will pave the way for the region’s state restoration, party insiders familiar with the details of the meeting said. the meeting.

A person familiar with the matter said that while the demarcation will be discussed at the meeting, the larger idea is to restart the political process at J&K.

The NC is likely to raise Article 370 and Article 35A at the meeting, Baramulla MP Mohammad Akbar Lone said after Abdullah held consultations with senior leaders.