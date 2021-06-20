Saudis strike oil deal with Pakistan to counter Iranian influence





Saudi Arabia agreed to boost Pakistan’s oil aid worth at least $ 1.5 billion a year in July, Islamabad officials say, as Riyadh struggles to counter the influence of Iran in the region.

Riyadh demanded that Pakistan repay a $ 3 billion loan last year after Islamabad pressured Saudi Arabia to criticize India’s cancellation of Kashmir’s special status.

But the acrimony between the two longtime allies eased after Imran Khan, the prime minister, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in May.

News of the oil deal with Pakistan comes as Saudi Arabia embarks on a diplomatic campaign with the United States and Qatar to build a front against Iran, analysts said. Riyadh lifted a three-year blockade against Qatar in January in what experts called an attempt to curry favor with newly elected Joe Biden.

Pakistan had moved closer to regional rivals Saudi Arabia Iran and Turkey, who, along with Malaysia, sought to establish a Muslim bloc to compete with the Saudi-led Organization for Islamic Cooperation. .

Khan has developed a close relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, encouraging Pakistanis to watch the historic Turkish television series Dirilis Ertugrul (The Resurrection of Ertugrul) for its depiction of Islamic values.

Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator familiar with the thinking of the rulers, said “bad blood” had accumulated between Riyadh and Islamabad, but recent bilateral meetings had “cleared the air” and reset relations as oil credit payments would resume soon.

A senior Pakistani government official said: “Our relationship with Saudi Arabia has recovered from [a downturn] earlier. Saudi Arabia’s support will be through deferred payments [on oil] and the Saudis are looking to resume their investment plans in Pakistan.

The Saudi offer is less than half of the previous $ 3.4 billion oil facility, which was suspended when ties collapsed.

But Fahad Rauf, head of equity research at Ismail Iqbal Securities in Karachi, said: “Any dollar amount helps because we are faced with a current account crisis time and time again. And with those prices north of $ 70 a barrel, anything helps. “

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stood at over $ 16 billion in June, up from around $ 7 billion in 2019 before it entered its $ 6 billion IMF program.

Robin Mills of consulting firm Qamar Energy said: “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are allies, but their relationship has always been difficult. And the Pakistan-Iran relationship is better than you might think. “

Mills said the timing of the Saudi move was “interesting” given that Iran was preparing to increase its oil exports with the United States considering easing sanctions.

“The Saudis are on a mission to build bridges more generally. They have sought to repair the barriers with the United States and there is also the resumption of relations with Qatar, ”he said.

Ahmed Rashid, author of books on Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Taliban, said there were a variety of factors that could have prompted Riyadh to restart the oil installation.

This could be “partly related to the American need for bases” to launch counterterrorism attacks in Afghanistan from Pakistan, he said, but added that his priority was probably to prevent Islamabad from falling under the influence of Tehran.

Rashid pointed out that Pakistan was caught between China, which has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, and the United States.

“Pakistan must play with caution, it is dependent on China for Belt and Road, dependent on the West for loans,” Rashi said. “It’s a very complex game.”

Anjli Raval in London and Simeon Kerr in Dubai

