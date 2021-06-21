World leaders congratulate Raeisi on winning Iranian presidential election





TEHRAN (IQNA) Presidents, prime minister and senior officials from various countries sent messages to Hojat-ol-Islam Ebrahim Raeisi congratulating him on winning the 13th Iranian presidential election.

Iran’s interior ministry on Saturday released the official result of the June 18 presidential election, announcing Hojat-ol-Islam Raeisi as the winner. The winner received 17,926,345 votes, out of a total of 28,933,004 votes cast. Following the announcement, world leaders and officials sent messages congratulating him on becoming the 8th in the Islamic Republic of Irane President. In his message, Iraqi President Barahm Salih wished Hojat-ol-Islam Raeisi success in serving the Iranian nation and helping the country’s progress and growth. He also called for strengthening ties between Tehran and Baghdad. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the friendly ties between Iran and Russia and hoped for an expansion of relations during Raeisi’s tenure. Syrian President Bashar al-Assan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Armenian President Armen Sargsyan were among other world leaders congratulating the senior Iranian cleric on winning the ballot box. Iran’s 13th presidential election took place on Friday at the same time as the 6th municipal and village council elections, the midterm elections for the 5th Assembly of Experts and the midterm elections for the 11th Parliament. 3978672

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos