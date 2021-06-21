Ron DeSantis beats Trump for president in Western Conservative summit straw poll





Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated former President Donald Trump in a straw poll for 2024 presidential candidates led by the Western Conservative Summit, reported on Saturday the organizer of the survey.

DeSantis conducted the poll with 74% of voters saying they approved of him as a presidential candidate ahead of Trump’s 71%. The poll was conducted online using the approval voting method, where voters selected multiple responses to each question.

Because voters were allowed to make more than one choice, the poll percentages total over 100 percent. Poll director Frank Attwood told Colorado Politics that the decision to use the approval voting method “minimizes spoilers and sabotage and gives underage candidates viability and visibility.”

The summit is hosted by the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University and was hosted both online and in person, Colorado Politics reported. About 500 people attended in person at a Denver hotel over the weekend, while tens of thousands of viewers were in attendance virtually, according to event organizers.

The summit is considered the largest gathering of conservatives in the western United States and has conducted straw polls since 2010.

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrives to speak at a press conference at the Shul of Bal Harbor on June 14, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. DeSantis won the 2024 Conservative Western Summit presidential candidate straw poll with 74%, compared to Donald Trump’s 71%. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The inquiry was non-partisan and included Democratic picks such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Bernie Sanders. The top candidates in the poll were all Republicans.

After DeSantis and Trump, there was Texas Senator Ted Cruz with 43%, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with 39% and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott with 36%.

2021 Conservative Western Summit non-partisan approval poll results:

1. Ron DeSantis – 74.12% 2. Donald Trump – 71.43% 3. Ted Cruz – 42.86% 4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35% 5. Tim Scott 35.58%

30 candidates interviewed. Democrats & Republicans.

Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU

– Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

In addition to the selections of potential presidential candidates, participants were also asked to indicate which political issues were most important to them. The top five results were immigration / border security at 82 percent; electoral integrity at 79%; religious freedom at 75%; federal budget / deficit at 74%; and gun rights at just under 74 percent.

DeSantis’ victory in the straw poll comes after securing second place after Trump’s first place in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this year.

Trump won 55% of participant approval in the straw poll conducted by CPAC, and DeSantis received 22%. However, when Trump was excluded from CPAC’s straw poll results, DeSantis won with 41% of voters selecting him as their top choice for a 2024 presidential candidate.

Speakers at the event included former Senator Rick Santorum, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and former acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf.

Neither DeSantis nor Trump spoke at the summit.

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis for comment.

