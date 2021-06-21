Improving the image of Jinping and Beijings

Being in the news is good for advertising, but not when you are regularly a negative news subject, something that happens all too often with China now.

A few days ago, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping addressed his main leaders to ask them to build an adorable image of China. He urged the Chinese authorities to expand the circle of friends of the country, that is, the allies. He also suggested that his fellow party representatives should hone their communication skills when interacting with the world.

It comes at a time when US President Joe Biden has decided to work and mend America’s relations with other nations that have been compromised because of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who has focused heavily. on achieving America First’s goal.

China has traditionally been known as a country that keeps a low profile and shuns publicity in international communication and diplomacy, but at the helm of Xi Jinping the focus has now shifted to advertising the country as a land. trustworthy and respectable and thus obtaining a favorable image. The leader realizes the need for a shift in perspective from an authoritarian and oppressive regime to an empathetic world power.

Jinping also asked the CCP authorities to control their tone and practice humility and modesty. Last month, a Weibo account owned by a Chinese party official posted a reprehensible message addressing India’s crisis during the second wave of COVID-19. The whole world, including the Chinese citizens themselves, found the image inhuman, wicked and in a very bad taste for humor. The case has become a subject of criticism for Beijing.

The country has also been the center of ridicule around the world over human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minority group in China’s Xinjiang region. Muslims there are said to have suffered numerous brutalities such as forced fumigation, rape and torture. China’s persecution of Uyghurs has even been called genocide.

The Communist nation has always led public opinion at the national level, but in recent times it has also been striving to shape a favorable narrative on a global scale. The control of foreign public opinion is now at the heart of China’s strategies and policies.

Heavy investments and resources are now devoted to developing the presence of foreign media to change the narrative. China is also taking advantage of economically disadvantaged nations by offering them lucrative employment opportunities and taking control of their media in return, just like it has done with Africa.

But how effectively is China doing this?

In recent years, the public’s attitude and feelings towards China have declined sharply. The culprit could be the aggressive statements regularly made by officials, condescending and attacking foreign governments.

In April this year, at the opening ceremony of the Bao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference, President Jinping noted that the Internet is now the main battleground for public opinion. .

The CCP has also used social media as a trolling tool. During the coronavirus pandemic, China has spared no opportunity to criticize other countries for their handling of the virus. A look at the social media accounts of Chinese diplomats will show just how rude the language and approach has become.

The country uses Western social media like Facebook and Twitter, both of which are banned in China, but the CCP leaders have amassed a large following on these platforms, almost all of which are fabricated.

Tons of fake accounts are retweeting content from state-run media platforms and Chinese officials to amplify propaganda reaching millions of people, providing China with an innocent audience in this global struggle for influence. Most countries are now aware of how China spreads disinformation under the guise of media freedom.

Obviously sophisticated on the spell of a flattering image abroad, China’s efforts to impress the world have been fun to watch. It will be interesting to see how he goes about changing his strategy from an overall image of snobbish and condescending to modest and believable.

Ahmed is a political analyst

