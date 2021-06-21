Stanley Johnson awkwardly dodges grilling on Boris on GB News “I’m not doing it!” | Television and radio | Show biz & TV





Stanley Johnson, 80, joined Wootton, 38, on GB News for the Tonight Live show to discuss a number of current issues. Among them were the climate change crisis, the coronavirus pandemic and the guest’s son Mr Johnson, 57. The reporter began the interview with the politician’s father by asking him if he had spoken to his son since it was Father’s Day.

Giving a very direct response to the presenter’s grill, the guest replied, “I’m not going to get into that. “But it was her birthday [on Saturday and there have been celebrations all around]”said the former politician. The interview continued as Wootton asked Mr Johnson about other matters that did not focus much on his son. Throughout his appearance on the channel, Mr Johnson has referred to his son on several occasions, but his arguments have never been very detailed. One of the times this happened was when the guest was talking with the host about the coronavirus vaccine. READ MORE: Amanda Owen from our Yorkshire farm ‘is bubbling over’ after losing new property

Wootton told Mr Johnson his son should be given huge gratitude for rolling out the vaccination process so quickly. This comment is the result of a conversation about whether the UK’s independence from the EU had a role to play in the deployment. The guest disagreed with the presenter that Brexit had an influence on the speed of the vaccination process. “Your researchers will tell you, in fact, [it was] as open as any other member of the EU to do it, “said the former politician.

“It reminds me a bit of Churchill in May 1940, in a few days you had the fall of France, you had Dunkirk, you had the Battle of Britain and bang bang bang,” Mr Johnson continued. “[Boris] goes through that, I would say, in style, ”Mr Johnson told the show’s presenters. The Prime Minister continues to make headlines after announcing last week that the full lifting of the lockdown would be delayed until July at the earliest. It was from the original date of June 21, 2020, or as many had deemed “Freedom Day” in which the final easing of restrictions would be implemented.

Speaking at a press conference last Monday, the Prime Minister said: “I am convinced that we will not need more than four weeks and that we will not go beyond July 19, 2021. “But now is the time to let go of the accelerator,” he told members of the British public before discussing the increase in cases of the Delta variant. “We know the ruthless logic of exponential growth,” he said, adding that it had been “difficult” to delay the lifting of the lockdown. All adults are now eligible to book their vaccines because the NHS gave the green light on Friday morning. Tonight Live airs weekday evenings at 9 p.m. on GB News.







