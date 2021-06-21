Neither the IMF program suspended, nor the World Bank loans retained for Pakistan (Ministry of Finance)





The finance ministry said Pakistan had met all targets set by the IMF in March. The ministry said the World Bank had not suspended any loans to the country, adding that it had approved a loan for Pakistan the day before. billions of dollars in tax refunds.

In a statement, the ministry said the IMF team will visit Pakistan in August and review the country’s economic performance.

The ministry also said that Pakistan had met all the targets set by the Fund in March and claimed that Pakistan had performed extremely well in the outgoing fiscal year.

Regarding the World Bank, the ministry said the lender had not interrupted any loans to the country, adding that it had approved a loan for Pakistan the day before.

Criticizing Miftah Ismail, the ministry said the former finance minister had “destroyed” the country’s economy, adding that the PML-N was responsible for the IMF’s lending program.

The statement said the government is not shifting the burden of rising oil prices to consumers despite rising oil prices in the world market. He said the government is trying to stabilize oil prices.

He added that sanctions against Iran should be lifted, which will lead to lower oil prices in the international market.

The ministry also said Pakistan was adding the finishing touches to a deal with Saudi Arabia to get oil on credit.

The Ministry of Finance further stated that there was no truth in withholding 700 billion rupees in tax refunds.

Miftah Ismail says IMF program is “suspended”

Earlier today, former finance minister Miftah Ismail claimed that the World Bank had halted payments to Pakistan.

These people (the PTI ministers) have not achieved any IMF targets for the past two years. They suspended the IMF program, Ismail added.

He called on the government to reverse its decision to tax government employees on medical allowances.

Ismail warned that the PTI government’s decision to give the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) the power to arrest people would lead to harassment of citizens.

The RBF tax inspector has the right to arrest people. It won’t increase revenue, but FBR will harass people instead, Ismail said at a budget press conference. He also said that the RBF has yet to repay 700 billion rupees to the people.

The PML-N leader claimed that to the credit of his party chairman Shahbaz Sharif, the PTI government did an about-face by taxing baby milk and food products. He also claimed that Imran Khan’s government illegally allocated Rs 292 billion for privatization.

Ismail said the government earmarked Rs 610 billion for the oil tax. He said that according to the calculation, this would mean that there would be a withdrawal fee of 30.50 rupees.

The PML-N leader said this would mean higher oil prices and ultimately lead to inflation.

