International Yoga Day Monday: PM Modi to address the nation at 6.30am | Latest India News





On the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day (IDY 2021) today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation at 6:30 a.m. on Monday with the main event of the day. The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day event is “Yoga for Wellness,” a motto aligned with current concerns. Given the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, this year’s event will be televised and is expected to start early. Read also: International Yoga Day 2021: 10 Things You Need To Know About The Day After Prime Minister Modi addressed the International Yoga Day event in the morning, the Morarji Desai National Yoga Institute will follow with a live yoga demonstration from 7am to 7.45am. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will also address the International Yoga Day program today. Following the institute’s live yoga demonstration, up to 15 yoga spiritual leaders and gurus will deliver their messages to the public. Spiritual Leaders include – Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr. RH Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr. Veerendra Hegde, Dr. Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidan and Saraswati, Dr. Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj , Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr. Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi. Read also: The power and relevance of yoga during a pandemic Yoga Day will be observed in 190 countries around the world, according to reports, and India’s missions abroad will coordinate various activities with the administrations of the respective countries for the preparation of the event. On Yoga Day, the Haryana government will be setting up camps at approximately 1,100 locations across the state for a yoga performance. However, only 50 people will be allowed inside each camp, in order to ensure appropriate protocols for Covid-19. Numerous digital initiatives have also been taken by the Ayush ministry, along with nearly 1,000 other stakeholder institutions, to make the practice of yoga accessible to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by Covid-19. Indian missions in other countries are coordinating various activities in the run-up to International Yoga Day in their respective countries. International Yoga Day, an initiative that India presented to the World Forum, is marked with great fervor every year on June 21. As this is a large-scale global activity, preparations for the IDY event usually begin 3-4 months prior. Each year, millions of people come together to observe the spiritual significance of the day as part of the observance of International Yoga Day.

