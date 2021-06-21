Morning briefing: Straits Times front page articles on June 21, Singapore news and front page articles





Hello! Here are our best stories to get your Monday June 21 off to a good start. Some hospital visitors allowed to stay longer if they pass the Covid-19 test Currently, most visitors are not allowed to stay longer than 20 minutes, except under certain circumstances. READ MORE HERE Five unrelated cases, as Covid-19 cluster in Bukit Merah View market rises to 73 A woman who works at Q&M Dental Surgery in Redhill MRT and an HDB engineer were among the unrelated cases. READ MORE HERE Companies want to send staff to rapid Covid-19 testing centers but wait for more details Two old bus stations outside Tekka and Yishun had been transformed into these centers. READ MORE HERE Covid-19 count enters new era as attention shifts to number of hospitalizations The link between the number of infections and deaths appears to be decreasing. READ MORE HERE No evidence that Covid-19 injections increase risk of miscarriage and fetal abnormality Concerns were raised by five parents who wrote a letter to KKH last week. READ MORE HERE Two years later, the wildlife underpass at Bukit Brown is still blocked by construction debris The panels are expected to be completely removed by the first quarter of next year. READ MORE HERE “MBS in Tennessee”: we organized a pride parade in Singapore, thanks to a troll An American posted a photo with the wrong caption on his Facebook page. It became an “Internet Avengers, Assemble” moment. READ MORE HERE The art of making China lovable Will influencers do a better job than wolf warriors? President Xi Jinping’s call to step up efforts to get China’s message across to foreigners has sparked a series of responses. READ MORE HERE NTU Offers New Undergraduate Course In Alternatives To Meat Besides biotechnological aspects, students will also learn about the market opportunities and challenges in the novel foods sector. READ MORE HERE Famous parents: radio host Tan Li Yi’s children speak three languages ​​at home Her two children are happy to switch from English to Mandarin and Korean. READ MORE HERE







